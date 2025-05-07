Tokyo Disney Resort to Debut New Baymax Inspired Treats This July

Tokyo Disney Resort is adding even more adorable food items to their already delicious dining lineup.

Disney’s adorable personal healthcare companion is the inspiration for two new food items heading to Tokyo Disney Resort.

Disney Eats has shared on Instagram that Tokyo Disney Resort is debuting two new Baymax themed food offerings on July 1st.

The popular Big Hero 6 character has become a fan-favorite since his first appearance in the 2014 hit animated Disney film.

Especially at Tokyo Disneyland , Baymax’s Happy Ride has become one of the most popular attractions in the resort.

The attraction features the same ride system as Alien Swirling Saucers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios ’ Toy Story Land, but features vehicles driven by the inflatable robot and an original set of songs that make the ride incredibly re-rideable.

The new items include, which are both only available at Tokyo Disneyland, include:

Cool Down Udon

Udon noodles with beef, egg, and soy milk-potato sauce. Available at Plaza Pavilion Restaurant.

Baymax Shaved Ice

Choose from either strawberry, blue syrup and mango, or tropical fruit and tea jelly flavors. Available at Boiler Room Bites.

Tokyo Disney has some of the most fun food items at any Disney resort, including the Little Green Men mochi and the Mike Wazowski melon bread.

Tokyo Disney Resort recently announced major plans for future expansions .

Tokyo Disneyland’s Adventureland is expected to get a complete makeover, with new attractions inspired by Up, The Incredibles, and Moana.

Tokyo DisneySea is set to expand their Port Discovery area with what appears to be completely original concepts.

