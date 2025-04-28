Tokyo Disney Resort Announces Nearly Year-Long Celebration Marking 25th Anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea

The "Sparkling Jubilee" will kick off in just about a year from now.

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced a special celebration that will take over Tokyo DisneySea next year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the park.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo DisneySea opened on September 4, 2001, as the only Disney park themed to the sea. Over the years, Tokyo DisneySea has captivated guests with its seven themed ports, including a romantic southern European seaport town, a festive marina across the horizons of time, and a world inspired by the tales of a Thousand and One Nights.

In 2024, Tokyo DisneySea unveiled its eighth themed port, Fantasy Springs

As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, Tokyo DisneySea will present a dazzling anniversary event, symbolizing that the park’s sparkling stories will continue to shine for years to come. The theme of the anniversary event is “Sparkling Jubilee," and will revolve around the signature color “Jubilee Blue," inspired by the beauty of the seas at Tokyo DisneySea.

Throughout the park, decorations and sparkling lights will transform the atmosphere, creating a festive year of celebration.

At Mediterranean Harbor, guests can look forward to a harbor celebration where Disney friends, dressed in special 25th anniversary outfits, appear aboard a celebration barge specially decorated in “Jubilee Blue."

In January 2026, ahead of the main anniversary event, a stage show themed to dance and music from around the world will debut at Waterfront Park in American Waterfront. Inspired by the vibrant entertainment and diverse cultures unique to this location, the show will also include additional elements to enhance the celebratory atmosphere during the anniversary event.

Guests can also enjoy the 25th anniversary celebration with special merchandise and menu items, as well as festive offerings at the Disney hotels and aboard the Disney Resort Line.

More details about the celebration are expected to be announced in the future.