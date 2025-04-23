Tokyo Disney Resort Brings Back Park Hopper Ticket Option for Summer Season
Other ticket options will also be available for the season.
Tokyo Disney Resort is getting ready for a big summer of fun this year, and is bringing back a limited-time Park Hopper ticket for the summer season, along with other admission options.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo Disney Resort has announced the return of a limited-time Park Hopper ticket, available for the summer season.
- 1-Day Park Hopper Passports (Limited Period) will be available for purchase for visits to the parks of the Tokyo Disney Resort (Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea) starting July 2nd through September 15th.
- With this ticket, guests can once again hop between the parks on the same day, allowing guests to enjoy the summer fun at both parks.
- Guests with this ticket will be able to hop between the parks starting at 11:00 AM. After hopping to a different park, guests will be able to purchase Disney Premier Access for experiences at both parks, or use Disney Mobile Order to place orders at participating restaurants at both parks.
- During this period, both the Early Evening Passport, valid for entry from 3:00 pm, and the Weeknight Passport, allowing entry at 5:00 PM, will be available every day.
- The Early Evening Passport is typically only available on weekends and holidays, and the Weeknight Passport on weekdays. During the special event period, these two tickets will be offered daily.
- This is all part of the Summer Cool-Off at Tokyo Disney Resort, which will span across both parks with refreshing programs and upbeat music, designed to cool down guests and offer a summer of unforgettable moments.
- A new show, Dockside Splash Remix, is set to premiere at Tokyo DisneySea, featuring Mickey Mouse and friends at the Dockside Stage in shows that take place after the sun goes down.
- These tickets will be available to purchase starting on May 2nd, through September 15th, 2025. As a reminder, visits must be on or after July 2nd.
