Tokyo Disney Resort Reveals How Guests Can Beat the Heat During This Year's Summer Cool-Off Event

We’re already aware of special ticket offers coming to Tokyo Disney Resort, as well as a special collaboration between the Resort and music group Mrs. GREEN APPLE. Now, we are getting more details about the Summer Cool-Off at Tokyo Disney Resort that will be presented this summer season. Take a look at all the details about the special attraction modifications, new splash experiences, merchandise, and menu items that will be available as part of the event, running from July 2 through September 15th at the Tokyo Disney Resort!

Attractions

Tokyo Disneyland

The Happy Ride with Baymax - Special Version

Known for its upbeat music, this spinning attraction is the world’s first attraction themed to the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Big Hero 6. In addition to the original six songs that are usually played, a new song by Mrs. GREEN APPLE will be added for a limited period in this special version. This is also the first time that a song by a Japanese musical artist is played at a Tokyo Disney Resort attraction.

In this attraction, Baymax’s nursebot friends pull the vehicle, whirling guests around in unexpected and thrilling ways. With the addition of the new song, guests can expect even more smiles and a heightened “level of happiness."

Note that the limited-time song will be added to the existing playlist and played at random. A specific song cannot be selected during the experience.

Splash Mountain “Get Soaked MAX Plus"

Splash Mountain, where guests ride a log boat that plunges down a 16-meter-high waterfall, will present “Splash Mountain ‘Get Soaked MAX Plus’," a powered-up version of the “Get Soaked Max" experience from last year. During this limited-period event, guests will be sprayed with more water, and an even more dynamic water splashes will be added, allowing not only those experiencing the attraction but also nearby onlookers to feel the exhilarating coolness of this special version.

Baymax’s Mission: Cool Down

This fun “Get Soaked" entertainment program presented along the Parade Route features Baymax, the personal healthcare companion robot from the film Big Hero 6, as he protects guests from the summer heat again this year. In the program, Baymax is entrusted with the mission of raising the “energy levels" of guests and searches for areas in need of a cool down while spraying guests with mist. When an area with “low energy levels" is detected, the float stops and guests can enjoy a refreshing spritz of water to up-beat, lively music.

“Get Soaked" Toontown

Fun zones where guests can get soaked will pop up around Toontown again this year. The Trolley Barn at Jolly Trolley will feature cool mist and spraying water, and Toontown Fire Department and Fireworks Factory will also spout water. Guests will be able to enjoy the hot summer months with these water-splashing spots.

Please note that for safety reasons, guests including children are requested to refrain from experiencing these programs in bare feet or swimsuits, or while removing their clothes.

“Get Soaked" Zone (by the Adventureland entrance)

A new spot for guests to get soaked will be added at the entrance of Adventureland, offering an exciting experience where water shoots out unpredictably from various spots, adding an extra element of surprise and fun.

Country Bear Theater “Vacation Jamboree"

From May 14 through October 31, Country Bear Theater will feature the special summer version, “Vacation Jamboree," again this year. Guests can enjoy a cheerful vacation as the 18 charismatic bears with unique personalities entertain them with a humorous country and western performance.

Tokyo DisneySea

Dockside Splash Remix

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip, Dale and Clarice join together at the Dockside Stage located in American Waterfront, and its surrounding area, for a new summer entertainment program titled “Dockside Splash Remix." The performances will be held in the late afternoon and evening. Mickey Mouse and his friends will host a dance festival featuring cool music and dancing to beat the summer heat. As the nostalgic tunes transition into electrifying beats, Disney friends will deliver a series of thrilling performances. The energy will build with sparks flying from the stage and splashes of water, culminating in a grand finale where Mickey performs an electronic dance music rendition of “Jamboree Mickey." The addition of a runway stage at Dockside Stage will also feature large splashes of water, enveloping the venue and surrounding area in an atmosphere of exhilaration and excitement.

Aquatopia

“Aquatopia ‘Get Soaked’ Version" will return to Aquatopia, an attraction where guests can enjoy the unpredictable movements of an automated water vehicle.

Note that Aquatopia will be an eligible Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass experience during this limited-time summer program.

“Get Soaked" Harbor Splash (Mediterranean Harbor)

At Piazza Topolino and Lido Isle, “‘Get Soaked’ Harbor Splash" will be presented for the first time. Water will erupt from Mediterranean Harbor, providing guests a fun opportunity to get drenched. During “Splash Time," an even more invigorating water spray will accompany the upbeat music by Mrs. GREEN APPLE, creating a fun and refreshing atmosphere. Note that “Get Soaked" Harbor Splash is only held until the late afternoon, “Splash Time" is scheduled to be presented six times daily.

“Get Soaked" Zone (Caldera Corridor, a path at Mysterious Island)

Caldera Corridor, a pathway connecting Mysterious Island and Port Discovery, will transform into a new spot for guests to “Get Soaked." With its impressive scale and refreshingly cool mist, this fun zone will offer guests a delightful way to beat the summer heat.

Note that in the Get Soaked Programs and “Get Soaked" Zones, guests’ faces, clothes, shoes, etc., may be exposed to a large amount of water. Please take care not to let your electronic devices, such as smartphones, get soaked, and put them in your bag or pocket.

Dreams Take Flight

At Hangar Stage in Lost River Delta, starting July 16, guests can enjoy a new entertainment program set in an airplane factory. This program features Mickey and other Disney friends working together to create an airplane, rhythmically depicted through song and dance.

We Love Big Band Beat

As the beloved entertainment program “Big Band Beat," which has been performed for about 20 years and cherished by many guests, comes to an end on September 30, a special event titled We Love Big Band Beat will be held from July 1 to September 30. Special merchandise and menu items exclusive to this event will be available, and decorations such as banners and posters will be set up near Broadway Music Theatre in American Waterfront.

Merchandise

Colorful neon designs featuring Baymax will be available starting July 1st, perfect for sharing fun moments with friends. Additionally, bangles that light up in different colors in response to arm movements will be offered. Guests can wear this item while enjoying The Happy Ride with Baymax – Special Version and the summer entertainment offerings, waving their arms to the music and fully immersing themselves in the park’s lively atmosphere.

A set of 18 erasers shaped like Baymax will be available along with plush charm keychains of Baymax in various poses, perfect for sharing with friends. Quick-drying, absorbent T-shirts will also be offered, allowing guests to enjoy the splash-filled excitement of the parks even more.

Collaborative merchandise with Mrs. GREEN APPLE will also be available from late July, allowing guests to take home special memories from the parks.

Menu Items

At Plaza Pavilion Restaurant in Tokyo Disneyland, cold udon served in cups featuring Baymax will be available. The dish includes plenty of toppings, such as a heart-shaped sweet potato mochi, soft-boiled egg shaped like Baymax and grilled beef. Conveniently served in a cup, it can be easily enjoyed on the go or while waiting for the parade and other experiences.

At Cafe Portofino in Tokyo DisneySea, a chilled pescatore inspired by Italian seaside towns will make its debut. This dish is loaded with seafood, including soft-shell shrimp, squid and scallops, offering a light and refreshing flavor for the summer.

Additionally, classic shaved ice will also be available at both parks. At Tokyo Disneyland, multiple options will be on the menu, with each shaved ice featuring different fruits and topped with a cute Baymax mochi. At Tokyo DisneySea, refreshing and colorful menu items will be featured, such as a strawberry-loaded shaved ice and another with lassi flavors.

At the casual dining restaurant Chef Mickey in Disney Ambassador Hotel, a Hawaiian-style buffet will be available from July 1 through September 15. During this breakfast, exclusively available to guests staying at Disney Ambassador Hotel, Mickey will make an appearance along with Stitch.

Some restaurants at Disney Ambassador Hotel and Tokyo Disneyland Hotel will offer “Sunny Sunny Summer" special menu items that are designed with summer motifs.

Resort Pools

From July 12 through September 15, outdoor pools will open at Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta and Tokyo Disneyland Hotel for guests staying at the hotels. At the outdoor pool of Disney Ambassador Hotel, a summer themed photo spot and special drinks inspired by Sunny Sunny Summer will be available, along with a night pool experience that will be available August 1st through September 15th.