Tokyo Disney Resort Announces Collaboration with Mrs. GREEN APPLE for Summer Cool-Off Event
The song will also be featured in the popular Happy Ride with Baymax attraction.
As part of their Summer Cool-Off Event, Tokyo Disney Resort has announced a collaboration with Mrs. GREEN APPLE, the first-ever collaboration between a Japanese musical artist for a park attraction at Tokyo Disney Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo Disney Resort has announced a collaboration with the three-member band, Mrs. GREEN APPLE, for their special event, Summer Cool-Off at Tokyo Disney Resort.
- The special event, themed to a summer of happy moments, is set to take place at the Tokyo Disney Resort from July 2nd to September 15th.
- As part of this collaboration, Mrs. GREEN APPLE will provide the theme song for the Summer Cool-Off event, a song which will also be included on The Happy Ride with Baymax at Tokyo Disneyland Park.
- Note that the song will be added to the existing playlist of tunes at the attraction and will be played at random. As usual, a specific song can not be selected at the attraction.
- The song was written by Mrs. GREEN APPLE’s Motoki Ohmori, who provides vocals and serves as the guitarist for the group.
- The song will also be featured in the “Get Soaked" Harbor Splash at the Mediterranean Harbor in Tokyo DisneySea. Both of these experiences feature high energy music perfect for the summer fun.
- Along with the special new song, Summer Cool-Off will also feature special menu items and merchandise to commemorate the event.
What They’re Saying:
- Mrs. GREEN APPLE Vocalist and Guitarist Motoki Ohmori: “We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Tokyo Disney Resort. Keeping excitement and wonder close to our hearts is something we always thrive for, and this collaboration has us buzzing with enthusiasm. I’m overjoyed by the idea of dreams connecting together and expanding. We’ll put all of our energy into the music and this collaboration to create a brilliant, sparkling summer!"
