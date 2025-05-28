Specialty Menu Items Revealed for Summer Cool-Off at Tokyo Disney Resort
Summer Cool-Off takes place from July 2nd to September 15th, 2025.
Tokyo Disney Resort is set to launch their special Summer Cool-Off on July 2nd, and it will include a number of specialty food and beverage items.
What’s Happening:
- Summer Cool-Off at Tokyo Disney Resort is scheduled to take place from July 2nd to September 15th, 2025, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to experience the parks during the warmer months.
- This event will feature exclusive versions of favorite attractions allowing guests to get SOAKED at Splash Mountain, Aquatopia and throughout both parks.
- Other features include engaging entertainment offerings – like the return of the Country Bear Vacation Jamboree – and a special collaboration with the band Mrs. GREEN APPLE.
- This also includes specialty menu items, which you can see below – as shared by the Disney Eats Instagram.
Menu Items:
- Strawberry & Balsamic Granita
- Frozen Crepe with Strawberry and Pistachio Whip
- Chilled Chicken & Vegetable Noodles
- Queen of Hearts-inspired Shaved Ice
- Honey Lemon-flavored Sparkling Drink
- Alice in Wonderland-inspired Shaved Ice
- Strawberry-flavored Shaved Ice
More on Summer Cool-Off:
