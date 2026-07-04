Photos: The Hotels of Tokyo Disney Resort Celebrate Summer with Special Menus and Activities

Lots of summer fun is happening at both the Disney Ambassador Hotel and Tokyo Disneyland Hotel.

Two hotels at the Tokyo Disney Resort are celebrating the summer season with some fun new activities and menu offerings.

Tropical Summer Festival at Disney Ambassador Hotel

We'll begin at the Disney Ambassador Hotel, which is offering the Tropical Summer Festival. The three main restaurants of the hotel – Empire Grill, Tick Tock Diner and Hyperion Lounge – are hosting the festival. The decorations and food offerings all take on a cohesive tropical theme.

At Empire Grill, guests can feast on exclusive items such as Domestic beef sirloin steak and oven-roasted eggplant or Coconut mousse and pineapple compote with hibiscus-strawberry sorbet.

A limited edition special charm is also available to purchase at Empire Grill.

Next door at the Tick Tock Diner, the Tropical Summer Festival Special Set includes a sandwich perfect for the summer season and Special Drink with Limited Original Coaster.

Hyperion Lounge also has some offerings, including a Festival Cake Set, with peach mousse set atop layers filled with almond and raspberry jam plus buttercream.

More Tropical Summer Festival fun can be had at the hotel's Palm Garden Pool, including some subtle decor and a special drink.

Tokyo Disneyland Hotel Summer Adventure!

Even more summer fun is happening over at the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, in the form of a special scavenger hunt exclusive to hotel guests. Explore the interior of the hotel while solving the puzzles listed in the leaflets provided in the rooms. A special experience awaits those who successfully complete the puzzle challenge. A smartphone capable of scanning QR codes is required to participate in the rally program.

At the Misty Mountains Pool, a similar offering exclusively for kids is taking place. Upon entering the pool, elementary school children and younger will be given a rally program card. By finding the treasures indicated on the card and solving the puzzles, they can receive a special stamp.

A Special Drink and Basket is available at the Misty Mountains Pool, only available to those using the pool. The food basket includes mochi frankfurters, pizza bread, and a set of colorful vegetables with a curry flavor.

The Sherwood Garden restaurant is hosting the “Hello Hello Summer Special Buffet” with items such as:

Cold dishes: Seafood marinade, grilled corn, roasted duck, and more.

Hot dishes: Roast pork, jambalaya, grilled tuna, poêlé of shellfish, truffle salsa, zucchini phyllo, and more.

Breads: Pineapple danish, lemon cream bread, tomato and basil danish.

Desserts: Pineapple and cream cheese mousse, lemon jelly, peach mousse, coconut blancmange.

All of this summer fun continues through September 14, 2026 at both Disney Ambassador Hotel and Tokyo Disneyland Hotel!