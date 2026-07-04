Tokyo Disney Resort Celebrates "Toy Story 5" with Special Event and Summer Fun

the "Toy Friends Stamp Rally", which can be completed by using a smartphone. The rally features locations where characters from the new movie await. Guests can collect stamps by touching the Pixar Ball at each location with a smartphone, taking photos, or saying lines from the characters. Once they collect all six stamps by visiting all the locations, they can then receive an original sticker. If they collect the six stamps AND complete a special mission from Buzz, they can receive a Tokyo Disneyland original edition "Buzz Lightyear -Space Ranger-" Disney Lorcana card.