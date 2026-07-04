Tokyo Disney Resort Celebrates "Toy Story 5" with Special Event and Summer Fun
The new movie arrived in Japanese theaters on July 3
Tokyo Disney Resort is celebrating the release of the newest movie from Pixar Animation Studios, Toy Story 5, with a special event that welcomed the new movie into theaters in Japan and some special activities and experiences that will last all summer.
What's Happening:
- A new special event has launched at Tokyo Disney Resort, "Funtime with Toy Story 5," celebrating the release of the latest film from Pixar Animation Studio.
- The event kicked off on July 2, a day ahead of the film's release day in Japan on July 3. To celebrate the release of the new movie, Tokyo Disneyland welcomed a number of special guests - including Japanese voice actors Toshibumi Karasawa and George Tokoro, for a special panel.
- That same day, those in attendance saw a special moment along the parade route, Woody, Buzz, and Jessie from the Toy Story series appeared on a parade float, while the Japanese voice actors rode in on the omnibus.
- Elsewhere in the park, guests can find the "Toy Friends Stamp Rally", which can be completed by using a smartphone. The rally features locations where characters from the new movie await. Guests can collect stamps by touching the Pixar Ball at each location with a smartphone, taking photos, or saying lines from the characters. Once they collect all six stamps by visiting all the locations, they can then receive an original sticker. If they collect the six stamps AND complete a special mission from Buzz, they can receive a Tokyo Disneyland original edition "Buzz Lightyear -Space Ranger-" Disney Lorcana card.
- In Tomorrowland, a photo spot featuring a wall with large illustrations of Buzz Lightyear's army (50 characters in total) and other characters will be available. At Tokyo DisneySea, special decorations commemorating the release of Toy Story 5 will be set up around Toy Story Mania! in the American Waterfront.
- Special merchandise, menu items at select locations, and Disney Resort Line passes celebrating the new film are also available through the rest of the Summer to celebrate the new movie.
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