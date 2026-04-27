Have a Fun Time with "Toy Story 5" During Special Event Coming to Tokyo Disney Resort This Summer
If you've ever wanted a photo with 50 Buzz Lightyears, then boy are you in luck!
Tokyo Disney Resort will be celebrating the release of Toy Story 5 with a special "Fun Time with Toy Story 5" event kicking off on July 2.
What's Happening:
- Fun Time with Toy Story 5 will bring the world of Pixar's fifth Toy Story film to life at the Tokyo Disney Resort from July 2 through September 14, 2026.
- Both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will feature decorations and photo spots featuring the beloved characters from the film.
- Starting at Tokyo Disneyland, where guests can experience the Toy Friends Stamp Rally by using their smartphones to gather stamps at six locations by tapping Pixar Balls. Those who complete the experience will receive a special sticker from cast members, while Woody, Buzz and other pals will be waiting at designated spots in Westernland, World Bazaar and Tomorrowland.
- The fabulous Pan Galactic Pizza Port will be decked out for the celebration with a Pizza Planet motif, beginning July 1. The restaurant will offer Pizza Planet-themed menu items, which will come in boxes and wrappings with the Pizza Planet logo.
- Do you like Buzz Lightyear? Well you're in for a treat in Tomorrowland, as a troop of 50 Buzz Lightyears and large-scale art will be available to take a picture with.
- Over in Westernland, guests can play two types of shooting games and feel as though they are playing right alongside characters from Toy Story 5.
- Tokyo DisneySea will also have special decorations, specifically around the Toy Story Mania attraction in American Waterfront.
- Both parks will have plenty of Toy Story 5 merchandise available, with designs depicting your favorite characters playing in Bonnie's room.
- The Toy Story Hotel will also have a variety of special experiences, including the Toy Friends Stamp Rally, in which hotel guests search for toys throughout the building, and opportunities to pose and take photos with cutouts of Woody and Jessie.
- Special menu items will also be available at Disney hotel restaurants, including Lotso Garden Cafe at Toy Story Hotel, Tick Tock Diner at Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Canna and Dreamers Lounge at Tokyo Disneyland Hotel.
- As is always the case during a special Tokyo Disney Resort event, the Disney Resort Line will have a special Toy Story 5-themed ticket, while decorations will also be found at the Ikspiari shopping and dining district.
- Interestingly, this event begins after Toy Story 5 hits theaters on June 16, 2026.
More Tokyo Disney Resort News:
- Items making use of the old cast member costumes for Space Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland will soon be available to purchase.
- The opening day Tokyo DisneySea classic, Aquatopia, is set to close permanently later this year.
- Starting on July 2, guests will be able to beat the Tokyo heat with the special summer event, Summer Cool-Off at Tokyo Disney Resort.
- Just after the launch of the Tokyo DisneySea Sparkling Jubilee, a new collection of merchandise is already getting ready to debut at the park.
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