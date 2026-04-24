From Costumes to Bags: Tokyo Disneyland Brings New Life to Space Mountain Cast Costumes
These sure-to-be hot ticket items will be available starting May 7.
Items making use of the old cast member costumes for Space Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland will soon be available to purchase.
What's Happening:
- Back on July 31, 2024, Space Mountain closed at Tokyo Disneyland to make way for a brand-new, larger, and likely-to-be far more impressive version of the attraction that is expected to open in 2027.
- The resort is now honoring the original version of the attraction by selling body bags and shoulder bags made out of the cast costumes for Space Mountain.
- The items feature the logo for the attraction that was unique to Tokyo's version, with a teal and dark blue color scheme.
- These items will be available to purchase as of Thursday, May 7 at Tokyo Disneyland.
- We were recently on site at the Tokyo Disney Resort and had the chance to check in on the latest construction progress on the new Space Mountain.
- The newly rebuilt attraction will keep the original concept of a thrilling indoor coaster that takes guests on a high-speed journey through space, but will include enhanced performance and immersive special effects.
- In addition to the attraction, an all-new plaza in Tomorrowland will represent a future where humans are in harmony with nature giving guests areas to rest and relax, while enjoying various icons and design elements that will create a sense of hope for the future.
- In the evenings, guests can enjoy lighting and sound effects that will further enhance their experience in this new area.
More Tokyo Disney Resort News:
- The opening day Tokyo DisneySea classic, Aquatopia, is set to close permanently later this year.
- Starting on July 2, guests will be able to beat the Tokyo heat with the special summer event, Summer Cool-Off at Tokyo Disney Resort.
- Just after the launch of the Tokyo DisneySea Sparkling Jubilee, a new collection of merchandise is already getting ready to debut at the park.
- For the park’s 43rd anniversary, the park is celebrating in style with a charming new merchandise collection that leans into whimsy and the colorful world of Toontown.
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