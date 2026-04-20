New Merchandise Collection "The Jubilee Journey" Ready to Debut for Tokyo DisneySea Anniversary Celebration
The new collection arrives over a month after the celebration started
Just after the launch of the Tokyo DisneySea Sparkling Jubilee, a new collection of Merchandise is already getting ready to debut at the park.
What's Happening:
- Tokyo DisneySea is ready to launch a new series of merchandise celebrating the milestone 25th anniversary of the park, and its Sparkling Jubilee celebration.
- Now, park guests can get their hands on The Jubilee Journey collection, featuring merchandise and food souvenirs featuring the unique charms and histories of the eight themed ports of the park.
- The new collection of themed goods and fun will go on sale starting on May 25.
- A post on Instagram showcases the collection, featuring all kinds of fun goods like plush keychains, accessories, and more.
- Across the items, you can see Mickey and Minnie in outfits indicative of each of the themed ports of the park, as well as other iconography and landmarks from each.
- Additional items featuring the new color for the celebration, Jubilee Blue, are also available, including apparel and homegoods.
- Various other items, like a tote and various dishware can also be found featuring the unique look of the collection.
- The Tokyo DisneySea Sparkling Jubilee started on April 15, and runs through March 31, 2027 - meaning almost a full year of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the second gate at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
- The anniversary event, along with this merchandise, features the signature color, Jubilee Blue, which is inspired by the beauty of the seas at Tokyo DisneySea.
- The anniversary festivities also feature the new Sparkling Jubilee Celebration, which will feature Mickey Mouse and his friends as they sail into Mediterranean Harbor aboard a specially decorated barge. They are joined by more Disney friends that are waiting in the harbor, and everyone comes together to celebrate the occasion.
- For plenty more from the Tokyo DisneySea Sparkling Jubilee, be sure to check out our celebration landing featuring a bevy of coverage from the park, as well as our latest edition of Laughing Place On Location.
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