Photos: Tokyo Disneyland Celebrates 43rd Anniversary with Toontown-Inspired Merchandise Collection

Tokyo Disneyland is celebrating yet another magical year! For the park’s 43rd anniversary, the park is celebrating in style with a charming new merchandise collection that leans into whimsy and the colorful world of Toontown.

This year’s lineup puts a playful spotlight on some of Disney’s most beloved characters, with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Chip 'n' Dale taking center stage. The designs are heavily inspired by Toontown’s vibrant aesthetic, bringing a cartoon-like energy to everything from apparel to collectibles. At the heart of the collection is a celebration of the whimsical details that make Toontown so memorable. The iconic Jolly Trolley plays a starring role across multiple items, serving as both a nostalgic callback and a visual anchor for the collection’s bright, playful theme. Whether you’ve strolled through Toontown recently or remember it from years past, the imagery instantly transports you back into that animated world. The collection includes:

Character Plush and Plush Bag Charms

Apparel

Accessories and Other Collectible Items

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