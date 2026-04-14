Sparkling Jubilee Celebration Show Debuts for 25th Anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea

Mickey, Duffy, and many of their friends are featured in the show.

The 25th anniversary Sparkling Jubilee has kicked off at Tokyo Disney Resort's Tokyo DisneySea theme park, and Laughing Place reporter Luke Manning is on the scene to capture the festivities-- including the new Sparkling Jubilee Celebration in the park's beautiful Mediterranean Harbor. You can watch the full show below!

What's happening:

  • Luke Manning is at Tokyo Disney Resort this week for the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea.
  • During his visit, he captured full video of the new Sparkling Jubilee Celebration show in Mediterranean Harbor.
  • You can watch the full performance in the embedded YouTube video below.

Watch Sparkling Jubilee Celebration FULL SHOW at Tokyo DisneySea 2026 for 25th Anniversary:

More Tokyo Disney Resort News:

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning