Sparkling Jubilee Celebration Show Debuts for 25th Anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea

Mickey, Duffy, and many of their friends are featured in the show.

The 25th anniversary Sparkling Jubilee has kicked off at Tokyo Disney Resort's Tokyo DisneySea theme park, and Laughing Place reporter Luke Manning is on the scene to capture the festivities-- including the new Sparkling Jubilee Celebration in the park's beautiful Mediterranean Harbor. You can watch the full show below!

What's happening:

Luke Manning is at Tokyo Disney Resort this week for the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea.

During his visit, he captured full video of the new Sparkling Jubilee Celebration show in Mediterranean Harbor.

You can watch the full performance in the embedded YouTube video below.

Watch Sparkling Jubilee Celebration FULL SHOW at Tokyo DisneySea 2026 for 25th Anniversary:

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