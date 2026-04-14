Photos: Tokyo Disney Resort Imagining The Magic Merchandise Mika Ninagawa Collection

A new merchandise collection at Tokyo Disney Resort is turning everyday park moments into works of art. The “Imagining The Magic” collection has officially arrived, offering a visually stunning take on Disney souvenirs, this time through the lens of real photography.

Captured by renowned photographer Mika Ninagawa, the collection features vibrant, dreamlike images of Disney characters as guests would encounter them throughout the resort. Known for her bold use of color and ethereal style, Ninagawa brings a unique artistic perspective that transforms familiar character meet-and-greet moments into something gallery-worthy.

The collection spotlights beloved characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Peter Pan, Wendy Darling, and Tinker Bell, alongside Disney Princess favorites like Anna, Elsa, and Rapunzel. Each image feels intimate and alive, capturing not just the characters themselves but the emotion and wonder of seeing them in the parks. Rather than relying on illustrated designs, “Imagining The Magic” leans into these real-life moments, giving fans a more personal and immersive connection to the characters. It’s a concept that feels especially fitting for Tokyo Disney Resort, where character interactions are known for their detail, charm, and storytelling. The collection includes:

Postcards and Prints

Accessories and Souvenirs

As Tokyo Disney Resort continues to push the boundaries of themed entertainment and design, “Imagining The Magic” is a perfect example of how even merchandise can tell a story. And for fans looking to take home something truly unique, this collection offers a beautifully captured piece of Disney magic.

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