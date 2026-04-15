Photos: Tokyo Disneyland's Space Mountain Towers Over Tomorrowland as Exterior Work Takes Shape

Get ready to blast off in 2027!

Next year, Tokyo Disneyland will debut a modern take on the classic Space Mountain attraction, with visible exterior work giving fans a look at the gorgeous new structure.

What’s Happening:

While Disney Parks around the world all exemplify the highest standard of themed entertainment, Tokyo Disney Resort is often deemed the crown jewel of the theme park world.

Known for their intricate theming, ambitious takes on classic attractions, and a plethora of popcorn flavors, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea truly represent the pinnacle of Imagineering.

And with creativity comes massive risk, and Tokyo Disney Resort proved back in 2022 that they weren’t afraid to make one with the fandom shaking announcement that the park would replace Space Mountain with a new version of the attraction.

Space Mountain is a classic roller coaster-type ride in the dark with variations found at every Disney resort except Shanghai Disneyland, and often boasts the highest wait times decades after their debuts.

Tokyo Disneyland opened a clone of Disneyland’s Space Mountain in 1983, but the resort decided it was time for a new out-of-this-world iteration of the classic, closing and demoliting the original experience in 2024.

Set to open next year and rumored to be called Space Mountain: Earthrise, the completely new attraction takes on a revisited take on the attraction’s classic silhouette.

On a recent trip to Tokyo Disneyland, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current construction on the project.

Situated directly down the main entrance of Tomorrowland, the flowing design dominates the land with much of the base structure of the mountain now in place.

Towards the top of the structure, the classic spines can be seen before a sleek looking wrap of metal gives the new mountain its own visual identity.

A smaller mountain structure to the left of the main area sits right above where the entrance to the queue will be, which will have an elevated ramp that brings guests up to the entrance of the mountain.

There is still some visible metal structure visible on this smaller cap.

Taking the monorail also offers impressive views of the backside of water, I mean, Space Mountain.

Unlike the other versions of the attraction, the ride isn’t entirely located inside the circular showbuilding.

The offshoot is expected to hold the station and queue area of the new thrill coaster.

Space Mountain: Earthrise is manufactured by Intamin, who worked on other popular theme park experiences like Velocicoater, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorobike Adventure, and the upcoming Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coasters.

The attraction is set to utilize a tilt track that will face guests upward before blasting them into a multi-launch adventure through the cosmos.

This is one of Disney’s largest original attractions in decades, making the amount of unknown details incredibly exciting to watch.

For those looking to head to Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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