JAL Jubilee Express Takes Flight for Tokyo DisneySea’s 25th Anniversary

Japan Airlines unveils a dazzling Disney-themed aircraft celebrating the “Sparkling Jubilee” with Mickey and friends

A little Disney magic is about to take flight…literally! This summer, fans of Tokyo DisneySea will have a brand-new way to celebrate the park’s milestone anniversary, and it’s happening 30,000 feet in the air.

What’s Happening:

In a special collaboration between Japan Airlines and Oriental Land Company, the “JAL Jubilee Express” is set to begin domestic service across Japan starting June 4, 2026. Created in honor of the Tokyo DisneySea 25th anniversary Sparkling Jubilee, the custom aircraft transforms a standard Boeing 737-800 into a flying celebration of one of Disney’s most beloved parks.

The aircraft’s exterior is wrapped in “Jubilee Blue”, the signature color of the anniversary event, inspired by the shimmering seas that define Tokyo DisneySea’s identity.

Along the fuselage, guests will spot Mickey Mouse and beloved Disney friends dressed in exclusive 25th anniversary outfits, alongside iconic park imagery like the AquaSphere and Mount Prometheus.

But the magic doesn’t stop at the exterior. Step onboard, and the celebration continues with themed headrest covers and specially designed paper cups, small details that help immerse passengers in the anniversary spirit from takeoff to landing.

Even the commemorative boarding experience gets a Disney touch, with collectible sticker certificates distributed to guests (while supplies last), turning each flight into a keepsake-worthy moment.

The “JAL Jubilee Express” marks the seventh collaboration between JAL and Tokyo Disney Resort, a partnership that dates all the way back to the opening of Tokyo Disneyland in 1983. Their first themed aircraft debuted in 2001 alongside the grand opening of Tokyo DisneySea, making this latest iteration a full-circle tribute to 25 years of storytelling, innovation, and imagination.

Operating on domestic routes serviced by the Boeing 737-800, the aircraft will run through April 2027 (tentatively), giving travelers nearly a year to catch a flight aboard this limited-time experience.

Specific routes will vary daily, adding a bit of spontaneity for aviation enthusiasts and Disney fans hoping to spot, or board, the Jubilee Express.

Of course, the launch ties directly into the ongoing Tokyo DisneySea 25th Sparkling Jubilee, which officially kicked off on April 15, 2026, and runs through March 31, 2027. Across the park, guests can experience entertainment, décor, and merchandise all themed to the anniversary, making this airborne extension feel like a natural and magical next chapter of the celebration.

Whether you’re a dedicated Disney traveler or simply someone who appreciates a touch of whimsy in the skies, the JAL Jubilee Express is a reminder that Disney storytelling doesn’t have to stay grounded.

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