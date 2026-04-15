Video: The Tokyo DisneySea Band Takes on the Sparkling Jubilee Theme, Attraction Medley
Come Join the Jubilee, now through next March!
Experience the magic of Tokyo DisneySea’s Sparkling Jubilee celebration with the fanfare of the Tokyo DisneySea marching band.
What’s Happening:
- Back in September 2001, Tokyo Disney Resort opened a massive second park known as Tokyo DisneySea.
- Inviting guests on nautical adventures, the park is filled with different ports of call themed to both real and fantastical destinations.
- DisneySea quickly became known as the best theme park in the entire world, with undeniably detailed theming and unique experiences not found anywhere else in the world.
- Well, now nearly 25 years later, Tokyo Disney Resort is kicking off a 25th anniversary celebration known as Sparkling Jubilee.
- The Tokyo DisneySea Band is joining in on the Sparkling Jubilee festivities, performing the celebration's new anthem “Come Join the Jubilee.”
- Added to their setlist of attraction music, the band ends their current performances with the big band variation of the song.
- Additionally, the band also carries special Sparkling Jubilee flags and costume accents to help bring the spirit of the celebration to life.
- Check out a full performance of the Tokyo DisneySea band below!
- The Sparkling Jubilee festivities officially begin on April 15th and run through March 31st, 2027.
- For those looking to head to Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Tokyo Disney Resort:
- Sparkling Jubilee Celebration Show Debuts for 25th Anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea
- Photos: Tokyo Disney Resort Imagining The Magic Merchandise Mika Ninagawa Collection
- Photos: Tokyo DisneySea's Sparkling Jubilee Takes Over the Tokyo Disney Resort Monorail
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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