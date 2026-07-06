Drones Come to Tokyo Disneyland as "Reach for the Stars: Everlasting Dreams" Debuts
This updated version of the Reach for the Stars nighttime spectacular will send off the show, before it ends its run in September.
As Reach for the Stars enters its final summer season at Tokyo Disneyland, a new version of the show has debuted, bringing drones to the Tokyo Disney Resort!
What's Happening:
- First premiering back in September 2024, Reach for the Stars serves as Tokyo Disneyland's nighttime spectacular, bringing a magical day at the park to a close.
- The show follows beloved Disney characters (including the first appearance of the Avengers in a nighttime spectacular in Tokyo), as they reach for the stars in pursuit of their dreams.
- The show is accompanied by a full soundtrack of Disney music, as well as projections, fireworks, and immersive lighting.
- Now, for summer 2026, the show has been updated to include one additional feature – drones!
- The newly titled Reach for the Stars: Everlasting Dreams serves as a special finale version of the nighttime spectacular, which is slated to end its run on September 14, 2026.
- Check out some photos of the new Reach for the Stars: Everlasting Dreams show below.
- For a look at the original version of the show, check out our video of Reach for the Stars from its debut in September 2024.
More Tokyo Disney Resort News:
- Two hotels at the Tokyo Disney Resort are celebrating the summer season with some fun new activities and menu offerings.
- The arrival of Toy Story 5 in theaters was marked by Tokyo Disney Resort with a special event featuring some of the Japanese voice cast.
- Tokyo Disney Resort is bringing back a special park hopper ticket for a limited time only, allowing guests to bounce between both of the parks at the resort starting at 11 a.m.
- Back for a second year, the Summer Cool-Off event offers numerous ways for guests to cool off during their visit to the Tokyo Disney Resort.
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