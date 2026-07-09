Tokyo Disneyland Reveals New Land-Themed Pin Collection
New collectible pin sets inspired by World Bazaar, Toontown, and Tomorrowland will debut at Tokyo Disneyland this month.
Disney pin collectors have another reason to get excited. Tokyo Disneyland is expanding its exclusive merchandise lineup with a brand-new series of land-inspired pin badge sets, celebrating three of the park's most beloved themed areas.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning July 16, guests visiting Tokyo Disneyland will be able to purchase collectible pin badge sets themed to World Bazaar, Toontown, and Tomorrowland, each packed with charming artwork inspired by the attractions, signage, and little details that make these lands so iconic.
- Each collection is designed to celebrate the unique personality of its respective land, making them a fun keepsake for longtime Tokyo Disney Resort fans and Disney pin collectors alike.
- The pins will retail for ¥2,600 per set and include four coordinating pin badges centered around each land's theme. From nods to classic Tokyo Disneyland experiences to colorful artwork inspired by the park's signature locations, the sets are designed to capture the spirit of the park in miniature form.
- Whether guests are drawn to the turn-of-the-century charm of World Bazaar, the playful cartoon world of Toontown, or the futuristic aesthetic of Tomorrowland, each set offers a unique way to commemorate a favorite corner of the park.
- Tokyo Disney Resort shared preview images of the new designs, encouraging fans to spot familiar landmarks and hidden details before the pins officially arrive in stores.
- Collectors won't have to wait long to learn more. Additional product details will be available through the Tokyo Disney Resort App beginning July 14, ahead of the merchandise launch two days later.
- Tokyo Disney Resort has built a reputation for producing some of the most sought-after Disney collectibles in the world, with limited-edition pins, plush, stationery, and seasonal merchandise often becoming must-have items for fans.
- With their detailed artwork and celebration of themed lands, these new pin badge sets are likely to become another popular addition to the ever-growing lineup of Tokyo Disney Resort collectibles.
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