Tokyo Disney Resort Replacing Free 40th Anniversary Priority Pass with More Paid Access

Some of the attractions that are currently on the free system will be moving over to the paid Disney Premier Access service on September 1.

The era of free FastPass-type access is officially behind us, as Tokyo Disney Resort is ending its free 40th Anniversary Priority Pass program and moving a number of those attractions over to their paid Disney Premiere Access service.

What's Happening:

We recently learned that Tokyo Disney Resort would be getting rid of their 40th Anniversary Priority Pass service at the end of August.

This free service offers guests the ability to book return times for some popular attractions at both parks, including Pooh's Hunny Hunt, Monsters, Inc. Ride & Go Seek!, Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull, and Raging Spirits.

Introduced in 2023, this service was the last bastion of a free FastPass-type service at any Disney Park, and it will officially be going away on August 31.

The next day, September 1, many of the attractions currently on the 40th pass will be added to Disney Premier Access, the separate paid service.

Those attractions, and their price points, include: Big Thunder Mountain – 1,500 yen Pooh's Hunny Hunt – 1,500 yen Monsters, Inc. Ride & Go Seek! – 1,000 yen Haunted Mansion Holiday Nightmare – 1,000 yen (September 15, 2026–January 7, 2027) Raging Spirits – 1,500 yen Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull – 1,500 yen

A few additional attractions that were part of the 40th pass will be switching to standby only as of September 1: Haunted Mansion Star Tours: The Adventures Continue Turtle Talk Nemo & Friends SeaRider The Magic Lamp Theater 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea



But is it a good idea?

To editorialize here for a moment, this will definitely make a trip to the Tokyo Disney Resort a little more difficult and possibly more expensive. previously, you could have a 40th Anniversary Pass and a DPA at the same time, allowing you to pay for access to an attraction such as Journey to the Center of the Earth while having a free pass for say, Raging Spirits.

This allowed for more opportunities to ride attractions without a long wait, and now with them all on the same system, the rules of only being able to purchase one every hour will apply.

On the flip side, perhaps with more attractions on the service, demand will be spread further, potentially allowing more access to extremely popular attractions like Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey or Rapunzel's Lantern Festival.