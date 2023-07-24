Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass Launching This Wednesday, July 26th

As part of their 40th anniversary celebration, the new complementary Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass will be available at both parks starting this Wednesday, July 26th.

What’s Happening:

The Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass can be obtained through the Tokyo Disney Resort App by selecting eligible experiences after entering the park.

This service will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and guests will be able to enter the venue from the Priority Access Entrance at a specified time to enjoy their chosen experience with a reduced wait time.

The Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass will provide a greater range of options for how guests experience the parks, offering convenience and added flexibility for those who wish to personalize their experience and get the most out of their visit.

A step-by-step guide on how to obtain a Priority Pass is available on the official Tokyo Disney Resort website

An end date for the Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass has not yet been determined.

Depending on park operating conditions, the Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass may not be available on certain dates.

Below is a complete list of attractions participating in the Priority Pass system:

Tokyo Disneyland

Star Tours: The Adventures Continue

Space Mountain

Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters

Big Thunder Mountain

Pooh’s Hunny Hunt

Haunted Mansion

Monsters, Inc. Ride & Go Seek!

Tokyo DisneySea

Aquatopia

Indiana Jones Adventure

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Turtle Talk

Nemo & Friends SeaRider

The Magic Lamp Theater

Raging Spirits