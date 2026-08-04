Sparkling Jubilee Hotel Rooms Set to Shimmer at Tokyo Disneyland Celebration Hotel
Book stays in these celebratory rooms beginning October 1st.
Celebrate Tokyo DisneySea’s 25th anniversary with special Sparkling Jubilee themed rooms at the Tokyo Disneyland Celebration Hotel: Wish.
What’s Happening:
- Staying at Tokyo Disney Resort is a magical experience no matter where you stay, but the resort offers tons of themed rooms to stay in.
- And, thanks to a new X post, there’s even more themed rooms on the way!
- As Tokyo DisneySea celebrates 25 years of magic with the Sparkling Jubilee, the Tokyo Disneyland Celebration Hotel is offering new specialty rooms to fully embrace the shimmering fun!
- Available at the Wish wing of the hotel, starting October 1st, guests can stay in the Imagining the Magic ‘Sparking Adventure Awaits!’ Room.
- Decorated in the Sparkling Jubilee blue and turquoise, the room immerses Disney fans in character portraits by photographer Masashi Asada.
- There are three variations of the room!
- Wish A includes tons of pictures and iconography of Mickey & Friends characters at the massive globe fountain at the entrance of Tokyo DisneySea.
- Wish B focuses more on each individual character with portraits of the Mickey & Friends characters showcasing their Sparkling Jubilee looks!
- Wish C focuses more on the adventures found throughout Tokyo DisneySea, showing fun moments with characters throughout the park.
- These rooms will be available through March 31st, 2027!
- Plus, guests staying in these rooms will receive an exclusive postcard!
- From October 1st through January 3rd, guests will receive one of three different designs.
- For guests staying between January 4th through March 31st, these are the three designs you may receive.
- For those looking to visit Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Tokyo Disney Resort:
- Tokyo Disney Resort Replacing Free 40th Anniversary Priority Pass with More Paid Access
- Disney Parks Monorails Come Together to Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Disney Resort Line
- Music From Tokyo Disneyland's Newest Spectacular is Now Available For Fans Everywhere
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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