Music From Tokyo Disneyland's Newest Spectacular is Now Available For Fans Everywhere

The music of Reach for the Stars is within reach.

If you can't make it to Tokyo Disney Resort, a piece of the newest nighttime spectacular is now available for you.

What's Happening:

An updated version of Tokyo Disneyland's Nighttime Spectacular, Reach for the Stars, subtitled Everlasting Dreams, debuted earlier this month.

The major addition to the show is the use of drones. The new version will be a limited time experience, as its slated to end in September.

While the show may not be available for all Disney fans worldwide, the music now is. The original song "Forever Dreams" is now available on Spotify. Give it listen again, or for the first time.

While it's difficult to argue that that the song isn't better while watching fireworks, like many of Disney Parks' original nighttime spectacular music, it's undeniably catchy and fits nicely alongside other fan favorites like "Happily Ever Ever" and "It's Wonderous."

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