Aquatopia Embarks on Final Day of Operations at Tokyo DisneySea

Cast members and fans are set to take one last spin on the opening day ride.

Tokyo DisneySea’s beloved Aquatopia attraction is celebrating its final day of operation, as the park prepares to bring Port Discovery into its next chapter.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo DisneySea just recently celebrated 25 years of operation on September 4th.

Guests visiting the park can jump into the Sparkling Jubilee festivities to celebrate the park’s milestone!

However, as it is September 14th in Japan already, today also marks the end of the line for one of the park’s opening day attractions.

Tokyo Disney Resort’s official Instagram shared a fun image of the ride’s cast members celebrating the attraction one last time before it closes.

Cast members can be seen carrying signs that say sweet goodbyes to the fan-favorite attraction that read “My Heart Spins for Aquatopia” and “ Aquatopia: The Discovery Never Ends!”

The post, which you can see below, is roughly translated to:

“"Aquatopia" has produced lots of smiles over 25 years at Port Discovery, a future marina that transcends time.

Today, the opening period ends to all festival invitees.

The scientists and staff at Port Discovery are looking forward to smiling with you all today.”

Aquatopia, which is located in Port Discovery, is a trackless dark ride that appears to be floating on water.

Realistically, it is actually a very shallow pool that allows the vehicles to appear to travel across the surface.

Inspired by Tomorrowland’s Autopia, Aquatopia didn’t actually let riders drive the “hovercrafts.” but, instead, experienced a chaotic journey of spinning a zooming through Discovery Bay.

Aquatopia actually outlived Autopia, which closed in 2017 to make way for the Beauty and the Beast Fantasyland expansion.

As of now, no information surrounding the ride’s replacement has been announced.

Back in April 2025, new concept artwork for potential Tokyo Disney Resort expansions were unveiled.

For Tokyo DisneySea, it did show a new area that looks to expand Port Discovery over the area where Aquatopia occupies.

The area is quite large, as seen from above, there is quite a bit to look forward to down the line, but for now, its time to say one last goodbye to Aquatopia.

For those looking to head to Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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