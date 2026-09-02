Photos: Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel Debuts New Artwork in Discover Rooms Featuring New Resort Additions

This marks the first permanent change to the hotel's room artwork since its opening.
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The Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel has updated the artwork in the Discover section of the hotel to reflect some recent and upcoming additions to the Tokyo Disney Resort.

What's Happening:

  • The Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel is split into two sections – Fantasy and Discover – with the Discover section focusing on the adventurous side of the resort.
  • As of September 1, guests can now stay in these new rooms, which are gradually being updated for the first time since the hotel's opening in 2016.
  • The artwork reflects many of the additions to the Tokyo Disney Resort since 2016, including a couple in the future.
  • New additions include:

  • The bathroom features Chip and Dale enjoying a ride on the Jungle Cruise, while the room walls display various attraction vehicles.

  • In the hotel hallways, birds from The Enchanted Tiki Room greet you.

  • In a Standard Room, you can stay with up to 4 people with 2 regular beds and 2 sofa beds.
  • Meanwhile, the Quintet Room can accommodate 5 people with 2 regular beds, a sofa bed, and bunk beds.

  • Here's a look at the previous artwork, which takes on a similar style, albeit it at nighttime.

More Tokyo Disney Resort News:

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