Photos: Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel Debuts New Artwork in Discover Rooms Featuring New Resort Additions
This marks the first permanent change to the hotel's room artwork since its opening.
The Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel has updated the artwork in the Discover section of the hotel to reflect some recent and upcoming additions to the Tokyo Disney Resort.
What's Happening:
- The Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel is split into two sections – Fantasy and Discover – with the Discover section focusing on the adventurous side of the resort.
- As of September 1, guests can now stay in these new rooms, which are gradually being updated for the first time since the hotel's opening in 2016.
- The artwork reflects many of the additions to the Tokyo Disney Resort since 2016, including a couple in the future.
- New additions include:
- Donald and Daisy riding the Dream Flyer in Soaring: Fantastic Flight
- Hiro flying through the skies with Baymax
- Fantasy Springs
- Vanellope and Ralph from the upcoming Wreck-It Ralph Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue attraction at Tokyo Disneyland
- The new Space Mountain
- The bathroom features Chip and Dale enjoying a ride on the Jungle Cruise, while the room walls display various attraction vehicles.
- In the hotel hallways, birds from The Enchanted Tiki Room greet you.
- In a Standard Room, you can stay with up to 4 people with 2 regular beds and 2 sofa beds.
- Meanwhile, the Quintet Room can accommodate 5 people with 2 regular beds, a sofa bed, and bunk beds.
- Here's a look at the previous artwork, which takes on a similar style, albeit it at nighttime.
- Head to the official Tokyo Disney Resort website for more details and to book your stay today!
More Tokyo Disney Resort News:
- Mickey and friends will be donning some futuristic new outfits in the upcoming show, The D-Groovationz4 Live: Happy! Funky! Groovy! Tour.
- Shiki Theatre Company has brought their production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid to the Maihama Amphitheater for the first time in nearly a decade.
- Tokyo Disneyland has more updates to its evolving Tomorrowland — including official names for a pair of previously announced projects.
- Indiana Jones Adventure will reopen at Tokyo DisneySea this November with new projection mapping effects.
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