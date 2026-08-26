Photos: "The Little Mermaid" On Stage Swims Back to Tokyo Disney's Maihama Amphitheater

The production runs now through next spring.

Shiki Theatre Company’s The Little Mermaid is back in Tokyo for the first time in nearly a decade, and thanks to our friend Tetsuya Kawamura, we have a look at the press preview of the production.

What’s Happening:

Shiki Theatre Company recently hosted a media preview for their production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Maihama Amphitheater at Tokyo Disney Resort.

The production officially begins performances today, August 26, 2026, bringing the musical back to the Tokyo metropolitan area for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Shiki Theatre Company first debuted The Little Mermaid in Japan in 2013, and the production has since been staged in eight cities, reaching 4,052 performances and approximately 4.08 million audience members.

For its Tokyo Disney Resort run, the show has been reworked specifically for the Maihama Amphitheater, utilizing the venue’s semi-circular stage and bowl-shaped seating configuration.

Among the changes are new flying puppets and enhanced technical elements, creating a version of the musical designed specifically for this venue.

The production is based on the European staging of The Little Mermaid, with Disney and Shiki’s technical teams working together on the updates for the Maihama engagement.

Plus, we also had a chance to check out some of the amazing merchandise available for fans seeing this production.

Tickets are currently on sale for performances through March 30, 2027, while general sales for shows running April 1 through September 30, 2027 begin September 5, 2026.

Depending on the season and seating category, tickets range from ¥4,500 to ¥14,500.

Guests can also purchase special packages pairing a matinee performance with same-day admission to either Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea.

Other packages combine the musical with Chef Mickey at the Disney Ambassador Hotel, an overnight stay at the Disney Ambassador Hotel, or accommodations at a Tokyo Disney Resort Official Hotel.

For those looking for extra help planning their Tokyo Disney Resort vacations, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Tokyo Disney Resort:

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



