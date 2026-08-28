Tokyo Disney Resort Debuts New Mickey and Friends Outfits for D-Groovationz4 Live Show

Mickey and Friends look ready to party

Tokyo Disney Resort is getting ready to debut a brand new show starring Disney's Fab Four, and now we have our first look at how Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy will be dressed for this brand new stage show.

What's Happening:

The D-Groovationz4 Live: Happy! Funky! Groovy! Tour is getting ready to debut at Tokyo Disneyland, beginning September 30.

is getting ready to debut at Tokyo Disneyland, beginning September 30. The new stage show will see a team of singers and dancers performing a combination of original music with updated versions of Disney classics.

Mickey and Friends will all be on hand for the new show, and today we got our first official look at how the Fab Four of Disney will be dressed, though the final designs match the previous concept art.

Mickey

Minnie

Donald

Goofy

Based on the outfits, this should be a fun show with lots of energy that may have guests dancing alongside the group on stage.

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