Disney Christmas Returns to Tokyo Disney Resort with Festive Favorite Entertainment, Menus, and More
The event will also run alongside the 25th anniversary celebration of Tokyo DisneySea
Disney Christmas is coming back to Tokyo Disney Resort this year, with returning favorite entertainment, decor, menus, merch, and more.
What's Happening:
- Starting on November 11 and running through December 25, guests visiting the Tokyo Disneyland Resort will be able to enjoy the special Disney Christmas event at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.
- The celebrations will also extend to the Disney Hotels, Disney Resort Line, and Ikspiari, with all of the destinations offering exciting programs themed to the holidays.
- Guests visiting Tokyo Disneyland will find Toys Wondrous Christmas presented once again this year. The special parade features toys from Santa's factory, along with Mickey Mouse and all his friends spreading the holiday cheer.
- Characters making an appearance during the parade include Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Pluto, Daisy, Chip, Dale, Pete, Max, the Aristocats, Nick and Judy from Zootopia, Stitch, Angel, The Three Caballeros, the Three Little Pigs and more.
- In the story of the new parade, Santa Claus and his elves have been busy at the toy factory, getting toys ready for all the children. The shiny new toys join Mickey and our character friends come up with the idea for the toys and the kids to all play together as part of the Christmas celebration.
- As such, the parade will stop in three locations during the performance to create these magical holiday moments.
- At Tokyo DisneySea, Disney Christmas Greeting will be presented on the waters of the Mediterranean Harbor, with appearances by Mickey Mouse, Duffy, Santa Claus, and more friends each in their Christmas best. Together, they all dance and sing along with Christmas classics and share the joy of the season.
- Also at Tokyo DisneySea, guests can head to the American Waterfront and find a beautiful Christmas tree, which will also feature Jubilee Blue adorned throughout it - the special color and decorations celebrating the 25th anniversary of the park.
- Different atmosphere entertainment will be found in this area, including a group of Christmas Carolers, the Holly Jolly Trio, and the lively Holiday Wonder Band.
- World Bazaar at Tokyo Disneyland will also feature a Christmas Tree, and the theme of Toys Wondrous Christmas is carried over to the park entrance for the first time with their own special decorations.
- Special seasonal attraction overlays are also returning to the park for the festivities.
- Starting November 1, 2026 through January 16, 2027, Country Bear Theater is presenting the special Christmas version of the show with the Jingle Bell Jamboree.
- Starting much earlier on September 15, 2026 and running through January 7, 2027, the Haunted Mansion will be transformed into the Haunted Mansion Holiday Nightmare version.
- Starting November 10, new special Christmas merchandise will be available at both parks, featuring a number of Christmas items with Mickey and his friends, plush badges, apparel and wearable items, and other merchandise that features Li'l RingRing, a Christmas elf, dressed in soft pink and green.
- Special Christmas Menu items will go on sale starting on November 1, just ahead of the event.
- Camp Woodchuck Kitchen in Tokyo Disneyland and Lookout Cookout in Tokyo DisneySea will offer holiday party buckets with chicken dishes, snacks, and more, allowing guests to enjoy the holiday fun throughout the parks while partaking in some festive fare.
- For the first time, a special popcorn bucket featuring Li'l RingRing will be available.
- Starting on November 2 through January 13, 2027, guests at Tokyo DisneySea can enjoy the Duffy and Friends Making Winter Warm show, with the story taking place on a cold, snowy day, where Duffy and all his friends are at home enjoying knitting together.
- Merchandise and souvenir items based on the program will be available from November 2 through December 25, showing Duffy and his friends wrapped in their handknitted scarf.
- November 1 through December 25, guests can enjoy special Christmas menus at Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Tokyo Disneyland Hotel. Starting on November 11, each of the hotels will feature decorations and light displays that tie-in with each hotel's theme, making for a unique holiday atmosphere.
- Also on November 11, the Disney Resort Line will feature Monorail trains with special Disney Christmas designs to get everyone into the holiday spirit. Guests riding the monorail will also receive exclusive, specially designed Christmas stickers. Special Christmas themed passes will also be available.
- Ikspiari will also set up a Christmas tree at Celebration Plaza once again this year, with special decorations adorned throughout.
A Simultaneous Celebration:
- This year's Disney Christmas Event will also be taking place at the same time that Tokyo DisneySea is celebrating their 25th anniversary, incorporating the signature color of the celebration into Christmas decor at the park.
- The Tokyo DisneySea Sparkling Jubilee started on April 15, and runs through March 31, 2027 - meaning almost a full year of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the second gate at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
- The anniversary event features the signature color, Jubilee Blue, which is inspired by the beauty of the seas at Tokyo DisneySea.
- The anniversary festivities also feature the new Sparkling Jubilee Celebration, which will feature Mickey Mouse and his friends as they sail into Mediterranean Harbor aboard a specially decorated barge. They are joined by more Disney friends that are waiting in the harbor, and everyone comes together to celebrate the occasion.
- For plenty more from the Tokyo DisneySea Sparkling Jubilee, be sure to check out our celebration landing featuring a bevy of coverage from the park, as well as our latest edition of Laughing Place On Location.
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