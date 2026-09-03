Extinct Attractions - Disney's Halloween Street "Welcome to Spookyville"

This week, I got into the Halloween spirit, amazingly later than Disney, with a look at a Tokyo Disneyland extravaganza of a parade.

Can you believe it's already September? That means that Halloween has been in full swing at the Disney Parks for almost a month now because there is no rest for the weary there. I was at Disneyland this past weekend and everything was decked out in the spirit of the season with one of my favorites being Haunted Mansion Holiday.



Just like the movie, the overlay strikes the perfect balance between Halloween and Christmas. And Disneyland isn’t alone in having it as Tokyo Disneyland has also decked out its version since 2004.

Tokyo Disneyland goes just as hard for Halloween as the American parks with decorations everywhere as well as a special parade that changes every few years. For today’s attraction, Disney’s Halloween Street “Welcome to Spookyville” replaced Re-Villains Halloween Parade starting on September 9, 2010 and it brought the excitement of a parade that one always hopes for.

Right from the start, there were some awesome costumes with some spooky, yet fun looking ghosts hyping up the crowd. Chip and Dale started the character fun with a fascinating float where the actors on the float almost blended into the float itself, kind of looking like a Halloween Horror Nights house, but without the fear.





Max and Goofy were up next with some backpacks on and looking like they were running a shop of sorts with a lot of wares around their float with prices. Unfortunately, one couldn’t buy any of their goods, but they could join all of the fun.

Via Flickr



Stitch was the next character to join the party, wearing a fun Halloween-themed outfit while hanging out on top of a bus. I’m not exactly sure why, but it was just some silly fun and what is more Halloween than that?



Mickey was also in an amazing outfit with one of the coolest hats that I’ve seen in a parade. He was kind of the king of a float that looked like a street and just oozed charisma. There was a catchy song playing throughout and Mickey’s outfit really epitomized the fun of the experience.



Daisy was a dancing diva queen next along with her bestie Clarice. The actress playing her was dancing like nobody was watching, while standing on top of a house of mirrors with a handful of dancers inside as well.

Via Flickr





There were some spooky, scary skeletons next, leading the way for Minnie and Marie (who you do not see often from The Aristocats). Behind them, Pluto was hanging out with a few more skeletons who just wanted to stop for a little cup of tea. In the video that I shared, the show stop happened there with everyone doing a fun dance to a new song for a few minutes. I’m sure that that fun made its way down the parade route with plenty of dancers going all in for the moment.



Donald and his nephews brought up the last float in “Welcome to Spookyville” as they rode on a float of books. There were some actors “built into” the float who would emerge in tune with the music. It was a silly way to add some “jump scares” into the mix while still adding to the fun.

Everything about the parade was so high energy and fun. I can only imagine what it would have been like seeing it live because even through a screen, one could feel the fun. From the highly decorated floats to the detailed costumes, Tokyo Disneyland just didit right. And they did it all for just three Halloween seasons before closing for the Happy Halloween Harvest! Parade. They just know what they are doing there and this blog is very grateful for it.

Via Bored Panda





As always, don’t forget to check out my interactive maps of the Disney Parks throughout the years where you can watch or learn more about all the attractions from every Disney park around the world.





Thanks for reading and have a magical day!



