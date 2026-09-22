New Disneyland Resort Hotel Deals are Available for Halloween and Christmas

Halloween or Christmas? Why not both?

While there's no bad time to visit the Disneyland Resort, not everybody agrees on when the best time is. For some, it's Halloween Time that makes the parks truly special. For others, the winter holiday season is what is the magical time. The good news is that you don't need to choose, as some new Disneyland Resort hotel deals cover both.

What's Happening:

Guests who book at least a 3-night stay at a Disneyland Resort hotel through authorized Disney Travel Agents can save up to 20% on either standard or premium rooms.

Booking must be made between September 22 and December 15 for stays completed by December 19, 2026.

The offer is limited to availability but is available for all Disneyland Resort Hotels, including: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Disneyland Hotel The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Pixar Place Hotel

A similar deal is also available to all Disney VISA cardholders.

Cardholders can get 20% off standard rooms and 15% off premium rooms for bookings made Sunday through Thursday between October 11 and December 19.

Fill out the form below to contact Mouse Fan Travel for your own bookings

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