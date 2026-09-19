Magic Happens Heads Through Streets of Anaheim Ahead of 2027 Disneyland Return
The parade originally premiered less than a month before the COVID-19 shutdown.
Disneyland’s Magic Happens parade made its grand move back to the resort, traveling down the streets of Anaheim on their way back home.
What’s Happening:
- Announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disneyland’s fan-favorite Magic Happens parade is set to return in 2027!
- But the streets of Anaheim got a sneak peak as parade floats traversed their way back to the resort of ahead of the entertainment offerings return.
- Shared in a fun video to social media, the parade floats look great as they arrive at the backstage entrance to Disneyland on Cast Place.
- Check out the full video below, and get ready to dance along to the parade’s catchy titular theme song.
- Magic Happens debut at Disneyland in 2020, just ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown.
- The offering later returned for 2023 and 2024, but has not operated since.
- The parade has debuted and re-debuted in February every single time, so it’s a safe bet that the show will return sometime around then.
- For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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