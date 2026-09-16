Disneyland Resort Supports Hunger Action Month with Volunteers, Donations

Disney VoluntEARS regularly help harvest food to support those in need.

September is Hunger Action Month, a time to shine a light on food insecurity, and the Disneyland Resort is doing its part by making a couple of sizable donations to local food banks and by bringing out a couple of dozen Cast Members to help harvest food.

What's Happening:

Last weekend, Disneyland Resort hosted an event where 50 Disney VoluntEARS aided in harvesting food from the Harvest Solutions Farm.

Disney volunteers help out regularly on the farm, and it's estimated they have harvested over 9,000 pounds of produce in total.

The land is a joint venture between Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, University of California South Coast Research & Extension Center and Solutions for Urban Agriculture.

The food harvested from the 40-acre plot is distributed to food pantries throughout the area.

In addition to volunteering, Disneyland Resort has donated $75,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and an equal amount to the Orange County Food Bank.

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