Disneyland Resort Supports Hunger Action Month with Volunteers, Donations

Disney VoluntEARS regularly help harvest food to support those in need.

September is Hunger Action Month, a time to shine a light on food insecurity, and the Disneyland Resort is doing its part by making a couple of sizable donations to local food banks and by bringing out a couple of dozen Cast Members to help harvest food.

What's Happening:

  • Last weekend, Disneyland Resort hosted an event where 50 Disney VoluntEARS aided in harvesting food from the Harvest Solutions Farm.
  • Disney volunteers help out regularly on the farm, and it's estimated they have harvested over 9,000 pounds of produce in total.
  • The land is a joint venture between Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, University of California South Coast Research & Extension Center and Solutions for Urban Agriculture.
  • The food harvested from the 40-acre plot is distributed to food pantries throughout the area.
  • In addition to volunteering, Disneyland Resort has donated $75,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and an equal amount to the Orange County Food Bank.

More Disney VoluntEARS News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey