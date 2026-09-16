Disneyland Resort Supports Hunger Action Month with Volunteers, Donations
Disney VoluntEARS regularly help harvest food to support those in need.
September is Hunger Action Month, a time to shine a light on food insecurity, and the Disneyland Resort is doing its part by making a couple of sizable donations to local food banks and by bringing out a couple of dozen Cast Members to help harvest food.
What's Happening:
- Last weekend, Disneyland Resort hosted an event where 50 Disney VoluntEARS aided in harvesting food from the Harvest Solutions Farm.
- Disney volunteers help out regularly on the farm, and it's estimated they have harvested over 9,000 pounds of produce in total.
- The land is a joint venture between Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, University of California South Coast Research & Extension Center and Solutions for Urban Agriculture.
- The food harvested from the 40-acre plot is distributed to food pantries throughout the area.
- In addition to volunteering, Disneyland Resort has donated $75,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and an equal amount to the Orange County Food Bank.
More Disney VoluntEARS News:
- Across the Atlantic, Disney VoluntEARS recently helped Mickey and Minnie visit young patients at Toulouse University Hospital.
- Disney has donated over 1 million school supplies to children in central Florida over the last decade.
- Disney VoluntEARS were on hand for D23, spotlighting all the good the organization has done.