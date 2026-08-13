Disney Donates Over 1 Million School Supplies to Central Florida Students Over the Past Decade

Walt Disney World cast members collected more than 155,000 school supplies this year through the annual Back-to-School Supply Drive supporting A Gift For Teaching.

As students across Central Florida prepare to head back to the classroom, Walt Disney World is helping make sure teachers and students have the supplies they need to start the school year ready to learn. Through its annual Back-to-School Supply Drive, Disney has now donated more than 1 million school supplies to local teachers and students over the past decade.

What’s Happening:

The milestone comes as Walt Disney World cast members collected more than 155,000 school supplies this summer through the annual drive supporting A Gift For Teaching, a nonprofit dedicated to providing free educational resources to teachers and students throughout Central Florida.

Disney’s Back-to-School Supply Drive has become an annual cast tradition, bringing Walt Disney World cast members together to support educators and families in the communities surrounding the resort. Following this year’s collection, Disney VoluntEARS gathered Thursday to count and sort the donated supplies before they make their way into local classrooms.

With the help of A Gift For Teaching, the supplies will benefit teachers and students across Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole and Polk counties, helping stock classrooms with essential materials for the new school year.

“We're committed to removing barriers to learning by ensuring teachers and students have free access to the supplies they need to succeed,” said Jane Thompson, President of A Gift For Teaching. “These donated supplies represent a student walking into school prepared to learn and a teacher feeling supported by their community. We're grateful for Walt Disney World's longstanding support of our mission and for the generosity of its cast members, who help make a difference through this supply drive year after year.”

The latest donation adds to a decade of support from Disney, bringing the total number of school supplies donated through the annual drive to more than 1 million. The milestone highlights the ongoing impact of a program that helps provide tangible resources to educators and students at a time when classroom supply costs can create an additional challenge for schools and teachers.

Supporting education has long been an important part of Walt Disney World’s community efforts in Central Florida. Since A Gift For Teaching was founded nearly 30 years ago, Disney has been among the nonprofit’s largest and longest-standing supporters, helping provide local schools, teachers and students with resources designed to support learning.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to start the school year feeling prepared and confident. That's why Disney’s Back-to-School Drive means so much to us,” said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World. “Year after year, our cast comes together to support local students and teachers because we know that having the right tools can make a real difference in the classroom. Investing in education is one of the most meaningful ways we can help strengthen our community and inspire the next generation to dream big.”

The back-to-school supply drive is just one part of Disney’s broader investment in education throughout Central Florida. Earlier this summer, Disney committed $1.3 million to education programs across the region, benefiting all five local school districts as well as organizations supporting education.

Disney’s support continues throughout the school year through monetary and in-kind donations, professional development opportunities and volunteer efforts. Together, these initiatives are designed to provide educators and students with resources and opportunities that extend beyond the first day of school.

For Walt Disney World cast members, the annual supply drive offers another opportunity to make an impact close to home. What began as individual donations comes together as a massive community effort, with thousands of supplies ultimately reaching classrooms across Central Florida.

As a new school year begins, the milestone of more than 1 million donated supplies represents more than a number. Each notebook, pencil, backpack and classroom resource can help give a student the tools to participate and help a teacher feel supported as they prepare to inspire the next generation.

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