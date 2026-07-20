Mickey and Minnie Bring Disney Magic to Young Patients at Toulouse University Hospital
Disneyland Paris has been committed to bringing magic to hospitals around Europe for 35 years.
As part of Disneyland Paris' ongoing efforts to bring joy to children facing illness, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse paid a special visit to young patients at Toulouse University Hospital.
What’s Happening:
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse visited children at the Children's Hospital and pediatric department of Toulouse University Hospital on July 16 alongside Disney VoluntEARS.
- The visit included creative activities such as decorating water bottles, painting, making personalized bracelets, and creating badges.
- The special day brought moments of joy and Disney magic to young patients, their families, and hospital staff.
- As part of their commitment to making magic, Disneyland Paris recognizes the importance of positive experiences in helping children cope with illness and challenging care journeys.
- The resort partners with hundreds of hospitals across France to provide magical experiences for young patients.
- Since 1991, Disneyland Paris and Disney VoluntEARS have organized more than 40,000 hospital visits across nearly 500 healthcare facilities in France and Europe.
- These visits aim to brighten the daily lives of hospitalized children and offer moments of escape and happiness.
- Disneyland Paris has several ways they make magic for kids, including the Disney Wish Program.
- Earlier this month, the first child ever to be granted a wish to Disneyland Paris visited the park 34 years after her granted wish.
- For those looking to head to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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