What Happens to Unclaimed Lost & Found Items at Disneyland Paris?

This is, of course, after the items go unclaimed.

Disneyland Paris is sharing a bit of insight into what happens to their unclaimed lost & found items, and its a great way to help the surrounding community while also helping with the destination's environmental efforts.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Paris is shedding a bit of light on what happens to a number of lost & found items that are left behind in the parks and hotels.

The destination, of course, has the top priority of reuniting the lost items with their owners. However, some are never claimed.

So, Disneyland Paris gives these items a meaningful second life in various ways as part of their commitment not only to the environment, but also as part of the community.

From 2024–2025, Disneyland Paris donated 500,000 products to nonprofit organizations.

Eyeglasses:

Every month, unclaimed eyeglasses are collected and donated to the Louis Braille Museum, which partners with an optician specializing in the circular economy. Through a special program, the glasses are carefully sorted, refurbished and prepared for reuse.

Prescription glasses, sunglasses, and reusable frames are then redistributed through nonprofit organizations, while damaged frames are repurposed for educational use or recycled. Every pair has the potential to make a difference in someone’s life.

Jewelry:

For the past two years, unclaimed jewelry has been entrusted to a Master Jeweler and Meilleur Ouvrier de France (Best Craftsman of France, 2019).

After carefully sorting each piece, she purchases the precious metals, and the proceeds are donated to charities selected jointly by the jeweler and Disneyland Paris, including Association Tom Pouce, the French Red Cross, Ô Ma Vie, and CPIE des Boucles de la Marne.

This initiative has already supported several nonprofit projects, while the recovered metals are given new life through the jeweler’s work.

Mobile Phones:

Unclaimed mobile phones are entrusted to a specialized company that partners with an ESAT, a French organization that provides supported employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Each device is refurbished and put back into use, helping reduce electronic waste while promoting inclusion in the workplace.

Clothing:

Unclaimed clothing is donated to the nonprofit organization Tisseco. Collection bins are also available backstage, giving Cast Members the opportunity to contribute to the program.

Together, Disneyland Paris and its Cast Members have donated 26 metric tons of textiles to Tisseco.

Tisseco upcycles donated textiles into original clothing and accessories, showcases these creations in fashion shows, and helps people facing barriers to employment reenter the workforce.

Disney Merchandise:

Some lost Disney merchandise can make a difference, too. Brand-new items with their original tags are collected and donated through organizations such as the French Red Cross.

These donations help bring a little Disney magic to children and families who need it most.

Strollers:

Even strollers are sometimes left behind at Disneyland Paris! Unclaimed strollers are donated directly to Emmaüs.

Lost at Disneyland Paris:

If you think you left something behind at Disneyland Paris, the destination has a unique way helping find the item.

According to the official site, Disneyland Paris uses an online service called Troov that they work with to match items declared lost and items found in the two Disney Parks, the Disney Hotels, the Disney Village and other Disneyland Paris locations. ​

You can access the Troov service at their official website. All you have to do is fill in the online form with the most relevant information about your lost item. ​If there is any match between your lost item and an item found at Disneyland Paris, you will be contacted.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort use a similar online service, Chargerback, to help with their lost & found items beyond visiting guest relations at either destination.