Charitybuzz Launches Magical VIP Weekend Sweepstakes, Including Visit to Disneyland and Admission to "Avengers: Doomsday" Premiere
This sweepstakes is in support of Make-A-Wish via Our Change Foundation.
If you're looking for a chance to win a VIP visit to Southern California's biggest attraction (namely Disneyland Resort) and attend Hollywood's biggest event (the Avengers: Doomsday World Premiere) this winter, you may want to enter Charitybuzz's Magical VIP Weekend sweepstakes. Further details are below.
What's happening:
- Charitybuzz has launched a new Magical VIP Weekend sweepstakes in support of Make-A-Wish via Our Change Foundation.
- Donors can enter for a chance to win red carpet access to the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, plus a VIP trip to Disneyland Resort, which will include a visit to Walt's Apartment above Main Street, USA and a stay in the Pirates of the Caribbean Suite at the Disneyland Hotel.
- The weekend will include round-trip airfare for four total people, private ground transportation to the premiere and the theme parks, hair and makeup services before the big Avengers: Doomsday event, four 2-day Park Hopper tickets to Disneyland Resort, and dinner for four at Disney's Grand California Hotel & Spa's Napa Rose restaurant.
- As if that weren't enough, the winner will also receive a $600 Disney dining card and $10,000 in cash.
- To enter the sweepstakes, interested parties must donate money at various tiers via the official Charitybuzz website. For example, donating $350 will get you 2,500 entries (plus a yearlong subscription to the Disney+ / Hulu / ESPN bundle for the first 350 donors at this level), while donating $15 will get you 150 entries.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disneyland Resort is supporting Hunger Action Month with volunteers and donations.
- Can you solve the latest Disneyland S.E.A. riddle?
- The Pixar Place Hotel has announced end dates for its pool area refurbishment.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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