Pixar Place Hotel Announces End Dates for Ongoing Pool Area Refurbishment
The pool area originally closed on September 8th.
Guests staying at Pixar Place Hotel this September will face a few refurbishments that may affect their ability to "just keep swimming."
What’s Happening:
- September is one of the best times to visit Disneyland Resort!
- While the weather hasn’t quite cooled down, the summer crowds are officially over, and the Halloween fun has arrived.
- However, with the quieter season usually comes refurbishments.
- Guests staying at the Pixar Place Hotel should be advised that a few refurbishments are currently ongoing at the resort hotel.
- As of now, the entire pool area at the resort is currently unavailable for those looking to cool down.
- Through September 19th, the Pixel Pool and Spa will be unavailable to guests.
- For the next week, through September 25th, Crush’s Surfin’ Slide and the Nemo and Friends splash pad will also remain closed.
- For those worried about noise during construction, work will only take place during daylight hours.
- Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs. If available, they will help you plan around refurbishments that may impact your trip.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
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- Photos: Droid Depot Prepares for Anzellan Droidsmiths at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
- Video: Disneyland Railroad Once Again Travels Back to the Primeval World Following Multi-Month Refurbishment
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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