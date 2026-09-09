Photos: Droid Depot Prepares for Anzellan Droidsmiths at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Crews are transforming an area inside Droid Depot to make room for three animatronic Anzellan droidsmiths previously showcased at D23.

A new group of tiny droid experts is getting ready to make their debut in a galaxy far, far away. Disneyland crews are preparing Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for the arrival of animatronic Anzellan droidsmiths, bringing a new interactive element to the popular Black Spire Outpost location.

What’s Happening:

The preparations are now visible inside Droid Depot, where a built-in shelving has been cleared and transformed to accommodate the new additions. Three themed stands have been installed for the Anzellans, with surrounding wall panels and shelves designed to give the characters an environment to interact with.

The Anzellan droidsmiths were previously showcased at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event as part of Disney Imagineering’s presentation of upcoming projects and experiences. The creatures are the same species as Babu Frik, the fan-favorite character from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The tiny aliens are known throughout the Star Wars universe for their expertise in repairing and modifying droids, making Droid Depot a fitting home for the new animatronic characters. While Disney has not announced a specific opening date for the Anzellan droidsmiths at Disneyland, the work currently underway suggests their arrival is getting closer.

The new installation adds another layer of activity to Droid Depot, which already allows guests to build their own custom astromech droids. The Anzellan figures will be positioned within the shop’s newly prepared displays, surrounded by themed equipment and details that help integrate them into the existing environment.

The upcoming addition was among several pieces of new Star Wars and Disney Parks technology showcased at D23. At the “Inside the Imagineering: Horizons” pavilion, guests were able to get an up-close look at the Anzellan Creature Workshop, which highlighted the animatronic characters and their potential applications in Disney Parks.

The pavilion also offered a first look at Hugo's Sweets & Fizz, another animatronic experience that is expected to eventually make its way to the Disneyland Resort. According to Disney Parks Blog, the concept is a food truck animatronic show, giving guests another example of how Disney Imagineering is incorporating advanced character animation into future park experiences.

For now, the focus at Disneyland is on getting the Anzellans ready for their new home inside Droid Depot. With the new stands, shelving and themed surroundings already taking shape, guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge can expect to see the installation continue to develop as the tiny droidsmiths prepare to join the bustling workshop.

The addition gives Droid Depot a fresh bit of movement and character while further expanding the living-world feel of Black Spire Outpost. Once the Anzellan droidsmiths officially arrive, they will add another opportunity for guests to encounter the creatures and technology of the Star Wars universe while exploring Galaxy’s Edge.

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