ESPN Announces Super Bowl LXI and Disneyland Resort Sweepstakes
One lucky fan and three guests can win Super Bowl LXI tickets, a Disneyland Resort stay and 3-Day Park Hopper tickets as part of ESPN’s “Year of the Super Bowl.”
Football fans dreaming of experiencing Super Bowl LXI in person now have a chance to turn that dream into reality, and the prize comes with a Disneyland Resort getaway!
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has officially launched its “We’re Going to the Super Bowl” Sweepstakes, giving one lucky fan and up to three guests the opportunity to attend Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 14, 2027.
- As part of the grand prize, the winning group will also receive a three-night stay at the Disneyland Resort and 3-Day Park Hopper tickets for up to four guests.
- The sweepstakes kicked off September 8 and represents the largest Super Bowl ticket giveaway in ESPN and Disney’s season-long campaign leading up to ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl production.
- The grand-prize package combines the excitement of football’s biggest game with a Southern California Disney getaway. The winner and three guests will receive four tickets to Super Bowl LXI, a three-night stay at the Disneyland Resort and four 3-Day Park Hopper tickets. The Disneyland portion of the trip will also include a chance to experience the Super Bowl Champions Cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A., on the Monday following the game.
- The sweepstakes is open from September 8 through December 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans can enter online at ESPN.com/SBLXI. No purchase is necessary to enter or win, and the promotion is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and Washington, D.C., who are 18 or older at the time of entry. Entrants are limited to one entry per person.
- The grand-prize winner must be available to travel from February 12 through February 15, 2027, for the Super Bowl weekend experience.
- “We're excited to team up with ESPN and give one lucky fan and their guests a visit that pairs the excitement of the Super Bowl with a stay at Disneyland Resort,” said Annika Chase, Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy, Disneyland Resort. “It's a great way to turn one of the biggest weekends in sports into a family memory that lasts well beyond the game.”
- The Disneyland Resort sweepstakes is just one part of a much larger campaign. ESPN and Disney are planning additional opportunities for fans to win tickets to Super Bowl LXI throughout the 2026 NFL season, expanding the giveaways across sports, entertainment and Disney platforms.
- Additional opportunities will be available through Disney+ Perks, Andscape, and ESPN and Disney social platforms, including surprise-and-delight giveaways throughout the season. The campaign also began earlier this summer with Super Bowl ticket giveaways connected to D23 and Essence Fest.
- Super Bowl tickets will also make their way into Disney entertainment programming, bringing opportunities to viewers who may not regularly follow ESPN. Giveaways are planned for programs including Live with Kelly and Mark, Good Morning America and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, while tickets will also be featured as prizes on shows currently in production, including Press Your Luck, Project Runway and Wheel of Fortune.
- “The Super Bowl is a unique opportunity to bring ESPN and Disney together in a way that reaches fans across sports, entertainment and experiences,” said Joelle Downes, Vice President, ESPN & Disney Synergy. “This campaign gives fans even more ways to be part of the excitement as we build toward the Super Bowl on ESPN and ABC.”
- The sweepstakes is part of ESPN’s “Year of the Super Bowl,” a yearlong initiative created in collaboration with Disney and the NFL. The celebration brings together programming, storytelling, marketing initiatives and fan experiences across ESPN, ABC, Disney platforms and Disney destinations in the lead-up to Super Bowl LXI.
- The “Year of the Super Bowl” officially began following Super Bowl LX with “The Handoff,” a 24-hour, multiplatform event designed to symbolically connect Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium with Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.
- Super Bowl LXI will take place February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will air on ESPN and ABC. The game marks a significant milestone for ESPN, as the network will produce the Super Bowl for the first time.
- With additional giveaways, programming and fan experiences planned throughout the NFL season, ESPN and Disney are turning the countdown to Super Bowl LXI into a season-long celebration. For fans hoping to make the trip to Los Angeles next February, the Disneyland Resort sweepstakes offers one of the biggest opportunities yet to be part of the action.
- For complete eligibility requirements, prize details, travel restrictions, odds, and official rules, fans can visit ESPN.
More ESPN News:
- ESPN and ESPN2 Begin Rolling Out 4K HDR in the U.S.
- Peyton and Eli Manning Return for Another Season of Monday Night Football with ESPN
- ESPN, Disney and ABC Launch $10 Million Victory Challenge Ahead of ESPN’s First Super Bowl
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