ESPN and ESPN2 Begin Rolling Out 4K HDR in the U.S.

ESPN is upgrading its live sports viewing experience with 4K HDR across ESPN, ESPN2, streaming platforms, pay-TV providers, and more.

Sports fans are about to get a much clearer view of the action. ESPN and ESPN2 are beginning their rollout of 4K HDR in the U.S., bringing enhanced picture quality to live sports just as the calendar enters one of the busiest stretches of the year.

What’s Happening:

The upgrade will deliver sharper images, clearer edges, richer colors, and smoother movement, creating a more immersive experience for fans watching some of ESPN’s biggest live sporting events. The rollout will cover ESPN productions of Monday Night Football, NBA and NHL games, select college football and US Open tennis events, and major events including Super Bowl LXI.

The new 4K HDR experience is designed to make fast-moving sports look better on screen, with improvements that can be particularly noticeable during moments of intense action. From a football play developing downfield to a hockey puck moving across the ice or a tennis serve traveling at high speed, the enhanced resolution and high dynamic range are intended to provide a more detailed and vibrant viewing experience.

The ESPN App on iOS and tvOS will be among the first platforms to support the new 4K HDR experiences. Additional connected TV platforms are expected to follow as the rollout continues, while ESPN will also bring the experience to Disney+ in the U.S. for ESPN Unlimited subscribers.

Fans watching through traditional and digital pay-TV providers will also have the ability to receive ESPN and ESPN2 in 4K HDR as the distribution expands. As compatible services and devices come online, viewers will begin seeing 4K HDR badging on supported living-room devices and HDR badging on mobile.

The move represents more than simply a picture-quality upgrade. ESPN says the transition to full-time 4K HDR required a significant modernization of its content distribution pipeline, with investments made across the entire signal chain—from the initial capture of content in Bristol to the final delivery to viewers.

At the heart of the upgrade is a new IP-based architecture designed to be endpoint agnostic. ESPN built the new foundation in partnership with Evertz using its Mediator, Overture, Magnum, and VUE products.

The modernized infrastructure is intended to give ESPN greater flexibility in how it delivers live sports across both traditional linear television and streaming platforms. Rather than building the 4K HDR experience around a single distribution method, the new architecture is designed to support a wide range of endpoints and viewing environments.

That flexibility will become increasingly important as more fans watch live sports through streaming services, connected TVs, mobile devices, and traditional television providers. ESPN's goal is to create a distribution system capable of delivering high-quality sports experiences regardless of where or how fans are watching.

The timing of the rollout is also significant. With the fall sports calendar getting underway, fans will soon have opportunities to experience the upgraded picture quality across football, basketball, hockey, tennis, and other major live events.

ESPN plans to bring additional platforms online throughout the fall, with the rollout continuing toward the postseason and ultimately Super Bowl LXI. As more devices and services gain support, 4K HDR will become increasingly available across the ways fans watch ESPN.

For sports fans, that means some of the biggest games and events on the ESPN calendar will soon have a noticeably more immersive presentation. And with the infrastructure now in place, this week's rollout represents the beginning of a broader evolution in how ESPN delivers live sports.

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