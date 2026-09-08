Peyton and Eli Manning Return for Another Season of Monday Night Football with ESPN
The Manningcast is back, and with new features
The NFL season is almost here, and with it comes the return of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli. The alternate method for watching Monday Night Football will return for its sixth season, with new additions to the lineup and the show's first Super Bowl show.
What's Happening:
- ESPN has released details on the upcoming season of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, aka, the ManningCast including the show's full schedule and info on new additions to Season 6.
- The show runs on ESPN2 as an alternate method of watching Monday Night Football. Instead of traditional play-by-play, Peyton and Eli Manning have a more wide-ranging conversation that can include guests and a unique perspective on the game.
- Since this season will see ESPN host its first Super Bowl, the show will as well, with a special episode during the game.
- The full schedule is:
- Sept. 14: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
- Sept. 21: New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams
- Oct. 5: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
- Oct. 12: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
- Oct. 26: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
- Nov. 2: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks
- Nov. 16: Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens
- Nov. 23: Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders
- Dec. 7: Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks
- Dec. 21: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs
- Jan. 4: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
- Feb. 14: Super Bowl LXI
- A new feature is also being added to the show. Manning Mode is an AI-powered "X's and O's universe" that the Mannings and their guests will enter during the game multiple times in order to give more in-depth analysis with real-time data and advanced analytics.
More ESPN News:
- ESPN is releasing a documentary on the life of tennis star Billie Jean King in November.
- ESPN Unlimited recently launched for YouTube TV subscribers.
- A campaign was recently launched to raise money for pediatric cancer between ESPN and the V Foundation.