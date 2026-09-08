Peyton and Eli Manning Return for Another Season of Monday Night Football with ESPN

The NFL season is almost here, and with it comes the return of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli. The alternate method for watching Monday Night Football will return for its sixth season, with new additions to the lineup and the show's first Super Bowl show.

What's Happening:

ESPN has released details on the upcoming season of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, aka, the ManningCast including the show's full schedule and info on new additions to Season 6.

The show runs on ESPN2 as an alternate method of watching Monday Night Football. Instead of traditional play-by-play, Peyton and Eli Manning have a more wide-ranging conversation that can include guests and a unique perspective on the game.

Since this season will see ESPN host its first Super Bowl, the show will as well, with a special episode during the game.

The full schedule is: Sept. 14: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Sept. 21: New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams Oct. 5: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Oct. 12: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Oct. 26: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Nov. 2: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks Nov. 16: Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens Nov. 23: Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders Dec. 7: Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks Dec. 21: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 4: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers Feb. 14: Super Bowl LXI

A new feature is also being added to the show. Manning Mode is an AI-powered "X's and O's universe" that the Mannings and their guests will enter during the game multiple times in order to give more in-depth analysis with real-time data and advanced analytics.



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