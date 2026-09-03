ESPN Films’ "Give Me The Ball!" Spotlights the Life and Legacy of Tennis Icon Billie Jean King

The acclaimed "30 for 30" documentary explores King’s groundbreaking tennis career and lifelong fight for equality.

ESPN Films is spotlighting the remarkable life and legacy of tennis icon Billie Jean King with a new 30 for 30 documentary.

What's Happening:

ESPN Films’ latest 30 for 30 documentary, Give Me The Ball!, will premiere Sunday, November 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App. The documentary offers an intimate look at the life, career and lasting impact of tennis legend Billie Jean King, exploring how she became both a champion on the court and a trailblazing advocate for equality.

Featuring unprecedented access, candid interviews and never-before-seen archival material, the film examines the personal and professional risks King took while fighting battles that stretched well beyond tennis.

Among the rare material featured is newly transferred footage spanning seven decades of women’s tennis, along with unearthed footage from 1988 showing King with a young Serena and Venus Williams.

The documentary also revisits defining moments from King’s career, including her efforts to expand professional opportunities for female tennis players, her victory over Bobby Riggs in the historic 1973 “Battle of the Sexes,” and her push for equal pay and opportunity.

King shares her own candid reflections throughout the film, while Serena Williams, Elton John and Chris Evert are among those offering additional insight into her career, sacrifices and influence.

Give Me The Ball! is directed by two-time Academy Award nominee Liz Garbus and first-time feature director Elizabeth Wolff, with Ridley Scott Associates and Story Syndicate producing in association with Elton John’s Rocket Sports.

After premiering at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, Give Me The Ball! has screened at more than 30 festivals around the world, earning multiple audience and jury awards.

The documentary is also set to receive an awards-qualifying theatrical release in November ahead of its ESPN debut.

Our own Alex Reif had the chance to review the film, which he called "an electrifying, deeply human portrait of Billie Jean King."

What They're Saying:

Director and producer Liz Garbus: “Billie Jean King is a selfless warrior whose life is a masterclass in advocacy and leadership, someone who put everything on the line for equality. That’s exactly the kind of model we need right now, and I’m thrilled to help introduce her to a new generation. This story has never felt more urgent,” said

“Billie Jean King is a selfless warrior whose life is a masterclass in advocacy and leadership, someone who put everything on the line for equality. That’s exactly the kind of model we need right now, and I’m thrilled to help introduce her to a new generation. This story has never felt more urgent,” said Director and producer Elizabeth Wolff: “Billie Jean sits alongside Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali as the most influential athletes of the 20th century. Yet, unlike her male counterparts, most folks born after her heyday don’t know her name. We should all be asking ourselves why the historical memory is different with her. Spending so much time in Billie Jean’s story and with Billie herself has been life-altering and life-affirming because she is, put simply, contagious. You begin to ask yourself ‘What would Billie do?’ and when you follow her example, you feel braver, more connected to the world around you, and more aware of your responsibility in it. We learn from Billie that you can change the world by changing your world.”

“Billie Jean sits alongside Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali as the most influential athletes of the 20th century. Yet, unlike her male counterparts, most folks born after her heyday don’t know her name. We should all be asking ourselves why the historical memory is different with her. Spending so much time in Billie Jean’s story and with Billie herself has been life-altering and life-affirming because she is, put simply, contagious. You begin to ask yourself ‘What would Billie do?’ and when you follow her example, you feel braver, more connected to the world around you, and more aware of your responsibility in it. We learn from Billie that you can change the world by changing your world.” Marsha Cooke, Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Originals and 30 for 30: “Billie Jean King didn’t just change tennis – she changed the conversation around who gets to compete, lead and be seen. Give Me The Ball! offers an incredibly intimate look at the person behind the icon, capturing the determination, courage and humanity that have defined Billie Jean’s life and legacy. We’re thrilled to bring this deeply personal story to audiences and celebrate a pioneer whose impact continues to shape sports and society today.”

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