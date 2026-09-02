Peter Schrager Gets His "Big Day" with New Weekday ESPN Show

Peter Schrager brings his signature insight, storytelling and connections to a new weekday sports show launching September 10.

Peter Schrager is getting ready for a Big Day, as the ESPN personality prepares to host a new weekday studio show covering the biggest stories from across the sports world.

What's Happening:

ESPN is adding a new weekday studio show to its lineup with Big Day with Peter Schrager, premiering Thursday, September 10 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

at 2:00 p.m. ET. Hosted by ESPN personality Peter Schrager from New York City, the hour-long show will cover the day’s biggest sports stories through reporting, interviews and conversations with athletes, coaches, executives and other notable figures.

While Schrager will bring his well-known NFL expertise and connections to the program, Big Day will cover the entire sports landscape, mixing major headlines with trends and the human stories behind the action.

Big Day will air Mondays through Thursdays during the college football season, with Bussin’ & Pate on Campus occupying the Friday 2:00 p.m. slot. Schrager’s show will expand to five days a week once the college football season concludes.

The show arrives during ESPN’s “Year of the Super Bowl,” building toward the network’s first Super Bowl broadcast in February 2027.

Schrager joined ESPN in 2025 and has since appeared on Get Up, First Take, NFL Live and The Pat McAfee Show. He’ll continue appearing across ESPN programming while also hosting his ESPN and Omaha Productions podcast, The Schrager Hour.

Additional guests and recurring segments for Big Day will be revealed in the coming weeks.

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