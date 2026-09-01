ESPN Unlimited Launches on YouTube TV with Thousands of Live Sporting Events

ESPN Unlimited brings expanded live sports, original programming, enhanced viewing features and ESPN Fantasy Football integration directly to YouTube TV subscribers.

ESPN Unlimited content is now available directly through YouTube TV, giving subscribers access to thousands of additional live sporting events without leaving the YouTube TV app.

What's Happening:

Variety reports that sports fans can now enjoy ESPN Unlimited content directly via YouTube TV.

The integration comes as part of the agreement Disney and Google reached in November 2025, which ended a two-week blackout of Disney-owned networks on YouTube TV.

Subscribers to YouTube TV’s main $82.99-per-month plan, as well as plans that include sports, can access ESPN Unlimited at no additional charge.

ESPN Unlimited includes everything airing on ESPN and ESPN2, along with programming from ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, SEC Network, SEC Network+, ACC Network and ACCNX, plus thousands of additional live events each year.

That includes coverage of the U.S. Open, college football, PGA Tour golf, WWE Premium Live Events, LaLiga and out-of-market NHL games, as well as ESPN studio programming, original films and the complete 30 for 30 library.

ESPN Unlimited programming will also support YouTube TV features including unlimited DVR, key plays, scores and stats, and multiview.

YouTube TV is making ESPN Unlimited content easier to find, with its live guide now featuring three rows of currently airing ESPN events and a dedicated network row for additional browsing.

For events offering multiple feeds, viewers can choose between available languages, home and away broadcasts, and alternate camera angles through an updated station picker.

YouTube TV’s Fantasy View is also adding support for ESPN Fantasy Football, allowing users to link their ESPN account and follow their fantasy teams while watching live NFL games.

The integration arrives shortly before ESPN raises the standalone price of ESPN Unlimited from $29.99 to $31.99 per month on September 17.

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