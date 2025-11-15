Disney and YouTube TV Strike New Multi-Year Deal, Restoring Key Channels

This sweeping agreement expands live sports access, boosts subscriber perks, and unlocks new flexibility across Disney’s streaming lineup.
Disney and YouTube TV just struck a major multi-year deal, one that restores key channels, adds new perks, and reshapes how millions access Disney programming.


What’s Happening:

  • After a brief disruption that saw Disney networks disappear from YouTube TV, the two companies have finalized a new long-term distribution agreement. 
  • The deal not only brings back fan-favorite channels like ESPN and ABC, but also expands YouTube TV’s future offerings with new sports access, bundled streaming options, and greater flexibility for subscribers. 
  • Both companies framed the agreement as a win for viewers, promising more choice, more content, and a smoother experience.
  • YouTube TV subscribers will once again have access to the full suite of Disney networks, including ESPN, ABC, Disney Channel, FX, Freeform, and National Geographic.
  • The agreement ensures all Disney linear networks remain available on YouTube TV moving forward, while certain Disney networks will appear in specialized channel packages for more customization.
  • YouTube TV customers will receive access to ESPN’s upcoming Unlimited Plan at no extra cost.
  • Subscribers will be able to watch select live and on-demand ESPN Unlimited programming directly within the YouTube TV interface.
  • Select YouTube TV offerings will be able to include the Disney streaming bundle.
  • Both companies emphasize customer value:
    • Disney leadership said the deal underscores the value of its content and its commitment to evolving audience needs.
    • YouTube TV noted the agreement maintains the service’s value and flexibility, apologized for the outage, and confirmed that DVR recordings are being restored.


