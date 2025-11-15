Disney and YouTube TV Strike New Multi-Year Deal, Restoring Key Channels

This sweeping agreement expands live sports access, boosts subscriber perks, and unlocks new flexibility across Disney’s streaming lineup.

Disney and YouTube TV just struck a major multi-year deal, one that restores key channels, adds new perks, and reshapes how millions access Disney programming.





What’s Happening:

After a brief disruption that saw Disney networks disappear from YouTube TV, the two companies have finalized a new long-term distribution agreement.

The deal not only brings back fan-favorite channels like ESPN and ABC, but also expands YouTube TV’s future offerings with new sports access, bundled streaming options, and greater flexibility for subscribers.

Both companies framed the agreement as a win for viewers, promising more choice, more content, and a smoother experience.

YouTube TV subscribers will once again have access to the full suite of Disney networks, including ESPN, ABC, Disney Channel, FX, Freeform, and National Geographic.

The agreement ensures all Disney linear networks remain available on YouTube TV moving forward, while certain Disney networks will appear in specialized channel packages for more customization.

YouTube TV customers will receive access to ESPN’s upcoming Unlimited Plan at no extra cost.

Subscribers will be able to watch select live and on-demand ESPN Unlimited programming directly within the YouTube TV interface.

Select YouTube TV offerings will be able to include the Disney streaming bundle.

Both companies emphasize customer value: Disney leadership said the deal underscores the value of its content and its commitment to evolving audience needs. YouTube TV noted the agreement maintains the service’s value and flexibility, apologized for the outage, and confirmed that DVR recordings are being restored.







