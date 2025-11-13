Disney Cruise Line Senior Vice President & General Manager Sharon Siskie Announces Her Retirement

A big change will occur behind the scenes for the Disney Cruise Line, as Senior Vice President & General Manager Sharon Siskie has announced her impending retirement.

What's Happening:

Sharon Siskie announced the news on Linkedin, writing, " After 31 wonderful years with Disney, I’m excited to share that I will retire at the end of January 2026."

Siskie stressed she isn't leaving immediately and will assist in helping with the changeover, writing " Over the next few months, I’ll work closely with my teams to ensure a seamless transition. The future is brighter than ever for Disney Cruise Line, and I’ll be cheering loudly as the team continues to reach new horizons."

Siskie joined Disney in 1994, working as a District Sales Manager and Inside Sales and Administration Manager for Walt Disney World. Her many important roles in the company through the decades that followed included time at the Disney Vacation Club, Disney Destinations, and Disney Parks & Resorts, before she joined Disney Cruise Line in 2017 - first as SVP, Commercial Strategy and then as Senior Vice President & General Manager.

Prior to Disney, Siskie worked for Premier Cruise Lines from 1989-1994 as a District Sales Manager, making her eventual role at Disney Cruise Line feel all the more appropriate.

Laughing Place spoke to Siskie last December for an interview, right before the launch of the Disney Treasure.

You can read Siskie's full retirement announcement below.

"After 31 wonderful years with Disney, I’m excited to share that I will retire at the end of January 2026. What an incredible journey it has been! I’m filled with gratitude for the extraordinary opportunities that I’ve had and for the immensely talented Cast and Crew Members who have inspired me every day! Together, we’ve created magic that has touched millions of beloved guests. Along the way, I’ve been fortunate to build friendships that span the globe – from our wonderful homeports in Port Canaveral and Port Everglades, to the ports we frequent in San Diego and Galveston and, our beautiful cruise destinations across the Bahamas and Caribbean, Alaska and Europe. Equally rewarding are the relationships I’ve built with regional partners in Singapore, Tokyo and London, along with the incredible teams at Meyer Werft and, of course, our fabulous travel trade partners around the world. These connections remind me that Disney magic knows no borders. Disney isn’t just a company – it’s a source of joy, creativity and innovation. Being part of that mission has truly been the honor of a lifetime. To my colleagues, partners, and leaders – thank you for your unwavering support and collaboration. You’ve made this adventure unforgettable. It’s not goodbye just yet! Over the next few months, I’ll work closely with my teams to ensure a seamless transition. The future is brighter than ever for Disney Cruise Line, and I’ll be cheering loudly as the team continues to reach new horizons."



Siskie's announcement comes the same week the Disney Destiny has set sail, and you can check out all of Laughing Place's extended coverage from our time on the new ship.