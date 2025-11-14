"Zootopia 2 First Look" Gets Some Signature "Zootopia" Fun as Special Preview Arrives on Disney+

They're blink and you'll miss it - but fortunately we have a pause button.

Similar to everything else hitting theaters from The Walt Disney Company, Zootopia 2 now has a first look available on Disney+, complete with some fun animal-puns signature to the first film.

What’s Happening:

As we get closer to the debut of the new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Zootopia 2, we’re also getting a special sneak peek of the movie on Disney+.

Or should we say, Deersney+. In trademark Zootopia fashion, the news was announced via a short clip that features Gary the snake in front of a Disney+-esque screen filled with faux movie titles that at quick glance, are exactly like the original.

Upon closer inspection, you will see that each of these is a clever parody of another Disney title, similar to a fun moment in the first Zootopia film where we see bootleg copies of other films that were a parody of other Disney animated titles (including one that inevitably got cancelled!).

Want a sneak peak of Zootopia 2? Catch the Special Look now on Disney+ and Hulu. Then experience the movie only in theaters November 26. pic.twitter.com/uOZFoWyM98 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 14, 2025

With Gary the Snake on screen, you can see posters for: The Devil Wears Prey-Da 2 Ham-Ilton The Zimpsons The Incredi-Bulls The Fox and the Hound (no joke, just a fun addition!) The Pandalorian

While the graphic art may collect your attention in those few seconds, be sure to check out those tabs too! These include more animal pun fun: Deersney PIGSAR Mammal Studios (Marvel) ELKS (ESPN) Rat Geo Searchlion Pictures HuluZoo

This is just the latest in a growing trend for Disney+, sharing sneak peeks at upcoming films. Nearly every recent film title that is set to debut in theaters gets a special first look, sneak peek, or preview available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers, often landing somewhere in the top 10 for the service at some point before the film itself arrives on the platform after a theatrical run.

You can catch the first look streaming now on Deersney/Disney+.

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.

To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Nate Torrence, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.

Zootopia 2 opens in theaters November 26th.