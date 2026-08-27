ESPN Sets October Premiere for Six-Part Nick Saban Documentary Series

"Saban" will explore the legendary coach’s career, legacy and famed “Process” with rare footage and interviews from more than 70 people.

Nick Saban’s legendary coaching career is getting the documentary treatment, and ESPN is preparing to take fans behind the scenes of the man who helped redefine modern college football. Saban, a new six-part ESPN Original docuseries from Words + Pictures, now has a premiere date and will offer a look at the Hall of Fame coach’s life, career and famously demanding approach to the game.

What’s Happening:

ESPN and Words + Pictures announced that Saban will premiere Thursday, October 8, on ESPN, with all six episodes also available to stream at launch on the ESPN App. The first episode, “The Process,” will air at 6 p.m. ET, with the remaining installments rolling out throughout October and into early November.

Directed by Russell Dinallo, the series is produced by Words + Pictures’ Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Aaron Cohen and Alexa Conway, along with Tom Rinaldi. Gabe Honig serves as co-executive producer and showrunner.

At the center of the series is Saban’s extraordinary 17-year run at the University of Alabama, where he transformed the Crimson Tide into the dominant force in college football. During his tenure, Saban guided Alabama to six national championships, adding to the national title he previously won at LSU and cementing his place among the sport’s all-time great coaches.

But Saban promises to look beyond the championship trophies and game-day celebrations. The series features hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage from Alabama locker rooms, practices and other behind-the-scenes moments, providing an intimate look at the methods and mindset that fueled Saban’s success.

The documentary will also trace Saban’s journey across the sport, examining the experiences that shaped him before he became synonymous with Alabama football. His time at Michigan State, LSU and with the Miami Dolphins will all be explored as the series follows the evolution of his coaching philosophy and leadership style.

More than 70 people from Saban’s life and career contribute to the documentary, including former players, coaches, colleagues and family members. Among those featured are Bill Belichick, Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian, Kirby Smart, Tim Tebow, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and others who experienced Saban’s influence firsthand.

Saban himself will also offer extensive reflections throughout the series alongside his wife, Miss Terry Saban. Her role in Saban’s life and career will receive particular attention, giving viewers an opportunity to see the partnership behind one of college football’s most successful coaching careers.

“With my coaching days behind me, Miss Terry and I have been doing a lot of reflection and realized we were ready to tell our story,” Saban said. “The team at Words + Pictures has encouraged me to really look back not just at my time at Alabama, but every stop along the way – and not just reflect on what happened but consider the process which made it happen.”

That process, of course, is The Process, the philosophy that became synonymous with Saban and his teams. Rather than simply focusing on results, Saban famously emphasized preparation, discipline and attention to detail, creating a culture that consistently produced championship-caliber teams and NFL talent.

The six episodes will collectively examine the defining chapters of his career and the people and experiences that helped shape his legacy. The series begins with “The Process,” before moving into episodes focused on LSU, Alabama, his return home and the culmination of his career.

Saban’s career produced seven national championships, four Heisman Trophy winners and countless players who went on to successful NFL careers. His influence extended beyond the field, with his approach to leadership becoming a case study in building organizations around consistency, accountability and relentless preparation.

“There will never be another Nick Saban,” said Connor Schell, CEO of Words + Pictures. “He’s a football genius, a singular leader, and a true icon who has done more than anyone to shape the modern game of college football and the culture around it.”

The six-episode schedule begins October 8 and continues through November 5: Episode 1 – “The Process” — Thursday, October 8 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN Episode 2 – “Death Valley” — Thursday, October 15 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN Episode 3 – “Black Diamonds” — Tuesday, October 20 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Episode 4 – “Home” — Tuesday, October 27 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Episode 5 – “The Mountain” — Thursday, October 29 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN Episode 6 – “Pride” — Thursday, November 5 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN

All six episodes will be available on the ESPN App when the series launches, giving fans the opportunity to experience the complete story of one of college football’s most influential figures.

For ESPN, Saban adds another major sports documentary to its growing slate of ESPN Originals, following acclaimed projects such as Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, In the Arena: Serena Williams, Full Court Press and Clutch: The NBA Playoffs.

With unprecedented access, rare footage and firsthand perspectives from Saban and those closest to him, the series aims to offer more than a highlight reel of victories. Instead, Saban will explore the person, philosophy and relentless pursuit of excellence behind one of the most consequential coaching careers in sports history.

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