Red Bull's Max Vs. 100 Kart Race To Air Live On Disney+

Usually, if you subscribe to Disney+ and want to watch live sports, you'll need to bundle in ESPN. However, one upcoming live event is streaming for everybody with a Disney+ subscription, and it's certainly going to be like nothing you've ever seen.

What's Happening:

Today Disney+ announced that Max vs. 100 will air live on Disney+ September 16.

The event will feature F1 racer Max Verstappen taking 100 other people in a kart race. Verstappen will start at the back of the pack, and then attempt to overtake the entire field.

The event is put on by Red Bull, which sponsors the racer.

The rest of the racing field will be made up of other athletes, gaming talent, influencers, and others, many, or perhaps all, with connections to Red Bull.

Ultrarunner Arda Saatçi, basketball star Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews and freestyle mountain biker Matt Jones, as well as streamers TheGrefg, Caedrel and TheDonato are among those who will compete against Max Verstappen .

Max Verstappen Verstappen got his start in kart racing, but has never competed against a field this large.

The race is being called one of the largest kart racers ever attempted. It will take place on a purpose built track specifically so that it can handle the increased number of racers.

The race will be broadcast on Disney+ and the ESPN App. It will also be aired later the same day on ESPN2.

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