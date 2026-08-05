More ESPN Sports Are Coming To Disney+ Starting This Fall
You won't need an ESPN subscription to watch all live sports on Disney+
Sports fans with a Disney+ subscription can already get more sports content than they can handle if they add ESPN to the bundle, but sports fans who only have Disney+ aren't going to be left out in the cold.
What's Happening:
- Disney held its earnings call covering the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 this morning and published its quarterly report alongside that.
- In the section of the report dealing with Investing in IP, Disney indicates plans to boost ESPN's streaming presence by simulcasting some ESPN broadcasts to Disney+ subscribers.
- Starting this fall, more ESPN broadcasts will be made available to Disney+ subscribers. College football games are specially called out, as well as episodes of College GameDay, though its implied more content will also be available.
- Disney is very clear that the intent in giving Disney+ subscribers access to some ESPN sports is to potentially entice those viewers into upgrading their subscriptions and adding ESPN to their bundle.
More ESPN News:
- ESPN recently expanded its offerings through a deal with CW Sports, which gives ESPN app subscribers hundreds of hours of additional sports content.
- ESPN Unlimited subscribers also recently gained access to the recently acquired NFL Network.
- If your a fantasy football fan, you'll want to get all the details on ESPN's recent deal with the National Football League.