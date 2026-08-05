More ESPN Sports Are Coming To Disney+ Starting This Fall

Sports fans with a Disney+ subscription can already get more sports content than they can handle if they add ESPN to the bundle, but sports fans who only have Disney+ aren't going to be left out in the cold.

What's Happening:

Disney held its earnings call covering the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 this morning and published its quarterly report alongside that.

In the section of the report dealing with Investing in IP, Disney indicates plans to boost ESPN's streaming presence by simulcasting some ESPN broadcasts to Disney+ subscribers.

Starting this fall, more ESPN broadcasts will be made available to Disney+ subscribers. College football games are specially called out, as well as episodes of College GameDay, though its implied more content will also be available.

Disney is very clear that the intent in giving Disney+ subscribers access to some ESPN sports is to potentially entice those viewers into upgrading their subscriptions and adding ESPN to their bundle.

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