More ESPN Sports Are Coming To Disney+ Starting This Fall

You won't need an ESPN subscription to watch all live sports on Disney+
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Sports fans with a Disney+ subscription can already get more sports content than they can handle if they add ESPN to the bundle, but sports fans who only have Disney+ aren't going to be left out in the cold.

What's Happening:

  • Disney held its earnings call covering the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 this morning and published its quarterly report alongside that.
  • In the section of the report dealing with Investing in IP, Disney indicates plans to boost ESPN's streaming presence by simulcasting some ESPN broadcasts to Disney+ subscribers.
  • Starting this fall, more ESPN broadcasts will be made available to Disney+ subscribers. College football games are specially called out, as well as episodes of College GameDay, though its implied more content will also be available.
  • Disney is very clear that the intent in giving Disney+ subscribers access to some ESPN sports is to potentially entice those viewers into upgrading their subscriptions and adding ESPN to their bundle.

More ESPN News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey